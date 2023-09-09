Jonas Valanciunas, 31, has not missed a single major international tournament since being promoted from the junior level to the senior national team of Lithuania in 2011. His experience stretches from appearances in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games to five editions of EuroBasket, including two silver medals. The 2023 FIBA World Cup marked his third campaign in FIBA’s flagship international tournament. “I feel proud playing for my country,” he commented on his remarkable resilience, “That is what I can give for my country. This is how I can put my country on the map. I am going to keep doing that until my body lets me and until the team needs me.”
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Lithuania ironman Jonas Valanciunas: “I am going to keep [playing for Lithuania] until my body lets me do that and until the team needs me” #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1551… – 10:46 AM
Lithuania ironman Jonas Valanciunas: “I am going to keep [playing for Lithuania] until my body lets me do that and until the team needs me” #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1551… – 10:46 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Despite Jonas Valanciunas’ 12 points and five rebounds, Latvia is up, 49-38, over Lithuania in halftime of the 5th place game #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/Gn1o1Epz3C – 9:24 AM
Despite Jonas Valanciunas’ 12 points and five rebounds, Latvia is up, 49-38, over Lithuania in halftime of the 5th place game #FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/Gn1o1Epz3C – 9:24 AM
More on this storyline
Donatas Urbonas: Top 5 FIBA World Cup rebounders since 1994, when FIBA started tracking rebounding data– 🇦🇷 Luis Scola 280 🇦🇷 Fabricio Oberto 224 🇵🇷 Jose Ortiz 212 🇧🇷 Anderson Varejao 195 🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas 187 -via Twitter @Urbodo / September 9, 2023
Luka Doncic and Slovenia competed against Jonas Valanciunas’ Lithuania squad for the chance to compete for fifth place at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. It was Lithuania that achieved the victory, 100-84. After Bine Prepelic converted from beyond the arc at the 8:49 mark of the first quarter, Slovenia’s 3-2 lead was the only advantage the team held for the remainder of the contest. Lithuania quickly answered back with a made 3-pointer of its own, then led for the reminder of the game. -via Sports Illustrated / September 7, 2023
Christian Clark: Final: Lithuania 110, USA 104 Jonas Valanciunas: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks. Brandon Ingram: 10 points (5-8 FG). Both teams advance to quarterfinals. USA will face Italy on Tuesday. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / September 3, 2023