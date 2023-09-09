Kevin Knox heads to Portland

Shams Charania: Free agent forward Kevin Knox is signing a one-year deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Knox, the No. 9 pick in the 2018 Draft, averaged 8.9 points and 17.1 minutes in 21 games for Portland last season.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sean Highkin: Kevin Knox II gets the Blazers to 14 players under contract (not counting two-ways), the minimum required by opening night. -via Twitter @highkin / September 9, 2023
Danny Marang: Following up here on one of the dates: Kevin Knox’s Team Option has not been picked up by the Trail Blazers and there has not been any indication that the team has looked to push the option date back. Knox will become an unrestricted free agent. -via Twitter @DannyMarang / June 29, 2023
Now, a member of the Portland Trailblazers, Kevin Knox still has strong ties to the Tampa community. The field house on the Tampa Catholic campus bears his name. Plus, the annual Kevin Knox II Basketball Camp reunites him with his high school coach Don Dziagwa. “This is the biggest thing for me, every single summer,” Knox said. “I’ve kind of made an emphasis every single year to try and get better every single year, promote it more, get more kids.” -via FOX 13 Tampa Bay / June 20, 2023