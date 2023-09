Luka Doncic on leg injury: 'It's not okay'

Following Slovenia’s loss to Canada, Doncic admitted that it was challenging for him to sleep. He was still processing the outcome of the game after Thursday’s loss to Lithuania. As a result, he felt his legs were heavy against Lithuania, but desires to play against Italy. “It was difficult to sleep yesterday,” Doncic said. “I haven’t slept much, the sensations are still very strange. The legs were heavy. I hope we play better in the next game. But we have to see how my leg will be.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 9, 2023