Boban Marjanovic returns to Houston

Adrian Wojnarowski: Boban’s Back: Free agent C Boban Marjanović is returning to the Houston Rockets on a one-year deal, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Marjanovic is entering his ninth season, including stops with Spurs, Pistons, Clippers, Sixers, Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/YgfulfZFjX
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With the Boban move, an excuse to post our story from during the season, or just want a reminder of his affable, jovial, “every day” attitude: Why the Rockets’ Boban Marjanovic is the NBA’s most beloved benchwarmer houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:01 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Serbia reached the World Cup Final despite missing many key players 👀❌
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
🇷🇸 Vasilije Micic
🇷🇸 Boban Marjanovic
🇷🇸 Nemanja Nedovic
🇷🇸 Milos Teodosic
🇷🇸 Aleksej Pokusevski
🇷🇸 Nikola Kalinic
🇷🇸 Vladimir Lucic
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/3shhIodG7O – 3:13 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Serbia is without:
Nikola Jokic
Vasilije Micic
Boban Marjanovic
Nemanja Nedovic
Milos Teodosic
Aleksej Pokusevski
Nikola Kalinic
Vladimir Lucic
They just made the FIBA World Cup Final. – 6:36 AM
Adam Spolane: Boban Marjanovic played with the Spurs when Ime Udoka was an assistant. To no one’s surprise, he was beloved in the locker room -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / September 10, 2023
Clutch Points: Bobi and Tobi are back 🔥🫡 Love to see Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris spending some time together during the offseason ❤️ (via @BobanMarjanovic/ IG) pic.twitter.com/R4QtZ6Y9gH -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 31, 2023
