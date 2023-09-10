Dillon Brooks scores 39 as Canada beats Team USA in the bronze medal game

Dillon Brooks with 39 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 31 led the charge as Canada got the bronze medal in the FIBA World Cup after an epic 127-118 overtime game against the USA. RJ Barrett added 23 points for the winners and sealed the deal with a three, getting a 124-115 lead for his team.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Press Conference MVP Dillon Brooks with a message to the haters: “I appreciate you.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JCGlMD90th – 8:08 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
All-World Cup Team candidates
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Dillon Brooks
Dennis Schroeder
Moritz Wagner
Daniel Theis
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Nikola Milutinov
Luka Doncic
That should be it, right? – 8:03 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
So Dillon Brooks scoring 39 is the most ever by a USA opponent in either the World Cup or Olympics breaking the mark of 38 set by Ricky Rubio at the Tokyo Olympics. Two of the most average to below average shooters and scorers turn themselves into the Splash Bros in intl play. – 7:36 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Dillon Brooks leaves the press conference podium to a round of applause. The things that happen … – 7:30 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Dillon Brooks on Noah shooting analytics at OVO helping with his shot:
“In Toronto they got this machine that helps you with your arc and I just had that number in my head every single time.” – 7:25 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’m waking up to see Dillon Brooks scored THIRTY-NINE points. That the USA forced OT when Mikal Bridges did a Luka vs the Knicks one better (also :04 vs :01) by rebounding his own missed FT dribbling to the RIGHT corner and making a 3ptr to for OT. And that Canada won 127-116. – 7:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
While the eyes are on Dillon Brooks, 🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserves some respect too 👊
31 PTS
12 AST
6 REB
11/20 FG
40 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/r3lBeNomts – 7:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The VILLAIN of Team USA 🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks made history 😯
39 PTS (most for a player in a medal-winning game in WC history) 🔥
12/18 FG
5 AST
42 EFF
MVP chants 🔊
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/G2lw6tXTx1 – 7:08 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dillon Brooks just enjoyed the moment after his 39-point game vs. Team USA and the bronze medal. #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets pic.twitter.com/pzgAQ5xvc8 – 7:07 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
While some of you were sleep, Dillon Brooks led Canada to a win against Team USA by doing some things he had never done in his six seasons with the Grizzlies.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 6:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Dirk Nowitzki is the only player in the last 18 years to score more points (47) in a single World Cup game today than Dillon Brooks (39) pic.twitter.com/j4LM7mAYXj – 6:50 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Anthojy Edwards about Dillon Brooks’ 39-point game.
He was clapping and said, “Kudos to Dillon Brooks.” #FIBAWC #USABMNT #USACAN @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/CIZl4nxZfp – 6:48 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Canada 127 Team USA 118 F/OT
USA misses out on medal while Canada won its 1st medal ever in #FIBAWC in taking bronze.
CAN: Dillon Brooks 39 points.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31 points, 12 assists.
R.J. Barrett 23 points.
USA: Anthony Edwards 24 points. Mikal Bridges 19 points. pic.twitter.com/T6nfRSJgNy – 6:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Dirk Nowitzki is the only player in the last 18 years to score more points (42) in a single World Cup game today than Dillon Brooks (39) pic.twitter.com/vrGavieLns – 6:44 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dillon Brooks scored 39 points in Canada’s bronze-medal winning victory over Team USA.
His NBA career-high is 37 points. – 6:43 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
39 points for Dillon Brooks 🇨🇦, the most for a player in a medal-winning game in the FIBA World Cup history.
Opta Stats – 6:42 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dillon Brooks in the Bronze Medal game:
— More points than Anthony Edwards
— More rebounds than Josh Hart
— More assists than Jalen Brunson
— More threes than Mikal Bridges
Clutch. pic.twitter.com/rAIA7S2W7o – 6:40 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Canada wins bronze at @FIBAWC with a HUGE win over USA as SGA (31 & 12) puts a stamp on his superstardom and Dillon Brooks (39 pts!!) earns a whole helping of SFU to dish out to a lot of people. Incredible accomplishment, sets a new standard for next generation of @CanBball – 6:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dillon Brooks today:
39 PTS
4 REB
5 AST
12-18 FG
7-8 3P (!!)
Knocked off Team USA. pic.twitter.com/8QAlumsfq0 – 6:39 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Steve Kerr listening to Dillon Brooks get MVP chants as he loses a bronze medal game at the FIBA World Cup gotta be a career low point – 6:39 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Dillon #Brooks career-highs in the NBA:
37 PTS (vs Blazers on October 12, 2021)
6 3PTS made (vs Thunder on December 18, 2022)
Dillon Brooks tonight in the #FIBAWC 3rd place 🇨🇦🥉 win vs USA:
39 PTS (w/ 12/18 FGs)
7 3PTS made (7/8 3PTS)
#WinForCanada pic.twitter.com/R8Rl1qPdum – 6:38 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Dillon Brooks in Canada’s 127-118 overtime win over Team USA:
39 points
12/18 FG
7/8 3FG
4 rebounds
5 assists
2 blocks
Bronze medal. pic.twitter.com/tzVC3Kc25c – 6:38 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dillon Brooks vs. Team USA
39 points
12-18 FG
4 rebounds
5 assists
Canada won the first medal of their history at the FIBA World Cup. Brooks was sensational. #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets pic.twitter.com/C8SxgpbJMk – 6:38 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Dillon Brooks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the first pair of teammates to each have 30+ points in the same FIBA World Cup game since 1990.
Panagiotis Giannakis and Fanis Christodoulou each had a 30-point game for Greece against Spain. – 6:32 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Dillon Brooks, with 37 points against the US, has just tied his NBA career high for points in a game – 6:28 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dillon Brooks has 36 points.
I repeat, Dillon Brooks has 36 points. – 6:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
3-pointers in regulation:
7 — Dillon Brooks
5 — Team USA starters pic.twitter.com/Rue69rQ0wT – 6:19 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Canada up four with 4.2 seconds left.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander jumper.
Dillon Brooks FTs. #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/DBxM2pfM18 – 6:17 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dillon Brooks on his way to knock out Team USA 🇨🇦🥉 pic.twitter.com/i3SV7JK57R – 6:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Things you never thought will hear:
MVP chants for Dillon Brooks in Manila 😳
#FIBAWC #WinForAll – 6:13 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dillon Brooks’ 7th 3-pointer (more than he’s hit in any NBA game) puts Canada back up by 1. US regains the lead on an Edwards bucket. Brooks ties the game at the line. 1 minute left. – 6:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
WHO WILL STOP DILLON BROOKS? 😳
26 PTS
9/11 FG
6/6 3PT 🎯
31 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/CICE4J5vla – 5:38 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Canada needs to clone Dillon Brooks and stick him on Jalen Brunson. Dort can’t do anything with him – 5:37 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Dillon Brooks is 6/6 from three early into the 3Q vs. Team USA (26 PTS). Six made 3-pointers is also his NBA career-high. – 5:33 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been Canada’s MVP in this tournament, to little surprise. But, honestly, Dillon Brooks isn’t far behind. Given the discourse surrounding him and the end of his Grizzlies tenure coming in, who would’ve thought? – 5:32 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
What a game for Dillon Brooks! He looks unstoppable!
5/5 from beyond the arc in first half against USA!
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/JLEWPT6AtW – 5:26 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks ignites the net with flawless three-pointers 🔥
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/oD8xyhFJ0L – 5:21 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks, the Canadian hero and the USA villain 😤
After the first-half:
21 PTS
7/9 FG
5/5 3PT 🔥
3 REB
23 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/hW39RDYo7Z – 5:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dillon Brooks ON FIRE with 21 points, as Canada leads 58-56 at halftime in a #FIBAWC bronze medal game against USA! #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/9456PGojF2 – 5:15 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best scoring mark EVER against Team USA in major FIBA tournaments: 43 points.
Dillon Brooks at halftime: 21 points. – 5:15 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Team Canada owns a 58-56 lead going into intermission.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 11 points, 5 assists, 1 rebounds
Lu Dort – 8 points, 2-4 from 3.
DILLON BROOKS – 21, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 5-5 from 3. – 5:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dillon Brooks, the Canadian hero tonight 🇨🇦🌟
21 PTS
7/9 FG
5/5 3 PT 🔥
3 REB
23 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/LyovPl8KKw – 5:14 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dillon Brooks has 21 points on 7/9 FG in the first half against Team USA. Canada leads Team USA, 58-56, at the half. – 5:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Nearly highlight lob dunk by Anthony Edwards followed up by Walker Kessler for Team USA.
Canada up four as Dillon Brooks answers with two 3s late in 1st half. Brooks with 21 points. #FIBAWC2023 pic.twitter.com/n0SmUEGt9u – 5:11 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Dillon Brooks has 21 points and 5/5 threes in the first half against Team USA. – 5:11 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dillon Brooks from 3-point range in the tournament: 18-for-31. He’s 5-for-5 today and has 21 points on 9 shots in 18 minutes in this first half. – 5:11 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has looked really improved as a playmaker throughout FIBA, and that was a dime to Dillon Brooks for 3. Lu Dort sinks one off an SGA asset next. – 4:34 AM
Vivek Jacob: Dillon Brooks post game: “It feels amazing, we knew we wanted to come out here and finish strong as a team, as a country and put smiles on our country’s faces and I feel like we did that today.” -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / September 10, 2023
Jorge Sierra: Dillon Brooks just had the best scoring performance ever against Team USA with NBA players: 39 points. Vindication. -via Twitter @hoopshype / September 10, 2023
