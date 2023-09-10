Franz Wagner on winning World Cup with his brother Moritz: It's so surreal, it doesn't make sense

Not only did Germany star forward Franz Wagner become a world champion but accomplished it while sharing the floor with his older brother Moe. “It’s special,” Wagner said after being asked how it feels to win the World Cup with his brother as teammate. Special to have our parents here too. This is so surreal, it doesn’t make sense that we are both on this team and we can enjoy it.”
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Becoming a World Champion with his brother as teammate feels “surreal” to Franz Wagner
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1552… – 1:05 PM
Becoming a World Champion with his brother as teammate feels “surreal” to Franz Wagner
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1552… – 1:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“I’m really hungry for a medal in the 2024 Olympics.”
Franz Wagner shared his emotions winning the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup, shared the keys of Germany’s success and more.
Story on @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC #KoerbeFuerD #MagicTogether
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 1:01 PM
“I’m really hungry for a medal in the 2024 Olympics.”
Franz Wagner shared his emotions winning the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup, shared the keys of Germany’s success and more.
Story on @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC #KoerbeFuerD #MagicTogether
sportal.gr/basket/article… – 1:01 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dennis Schroder & Franz Wagner enjoying those heavy and shiny medals on their neck 😝🇩🇪
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/Cvr59Y65P1 – 12:18 PM
Dennis Schroder & Franz Wagner enjoying those heavy and shiny medals on their neck 😝🇩🇪
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/Cvr59Y65P1 – 12:18 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
#FIBAWC All-Second Team
🇮🇹 Simone Fontecchio
🇱🇻 Arturs Zagars
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas
🇷🇸 Nikola Milutinov
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner – 11:57 AM
#FIBAWC All-Second Team
🇮🇹 Simone Fontecchio
🇱🇻 Arturs Zagars
🇱🇹 Jonas Valanciunas
🇷🇸 Nikola Milutinov
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner – 11:57 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Dennis Schroder went to EuroBasket last summer without an NBA contract. He played his way into a return with the Lakers, helped Los Angeles make the WCF, then just got named MVP of the World Cup after leading Germany to the gold medal with Franz Wagner. Quite a story. – 10:53 AM
Dennis Schroder went to EuroBasket last summer without an NBA contract. He played his way into a return with the Lakers, helped Los Angeles make the WCF, then just got named MVP of the World Cup after leading Germany to the gold medal with Franz Wagner. Quite a story. – 10:53 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Franz Wagner is an international legend already. Bronze medal at Eurobasket, gold medal at the FIBA World Cup. What a run over the last 12 months. #FIBAWC #KoerbeFuerD #MagicTogether – 10:50 AM
Franz Wagner is an international legend already. Bronze medal at Eurobasket, gold medal at the FIBA World Cup. What a run over the last 12 months. #FIBAWC #KoerbeFuerD #MagicTogether – 10:50 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Germany are the world champions of basketball, tremendous throughout to finish undefeated. Dennis Schroeder led from the front, Franz Wagner’s return from injury was huge, and their defence was impeccable. Shoutout Coach Gordie Herbert, a Canadian will get a gold medal!
#FIBAWC – 10:43 AM
Germany are the world champions of basketball, tremendous throughout to finish undefeated. Dennis Schroeder led from the front, Franz Wagner’s return from injury was huge, and their defence was impeccable. Shoutout Coach Gordie Herbert, a Canadian will get a gold medal!
#FIBAWC – 10:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Franz Wagner today:
19 PTS
7 REB
3 STL
Germany finished the World Cup undefeated. pic.twitter.com/tYus2FfyrT – 10:40 AM
Franz Wagner today:
19 PTS
7 REB
3 STL
Germany finished the World Cup undefeated. pic.twitter.com/tYus2FfyrT – 10:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The battle between Franz & Bogi is a real treat for us in the first half 😍
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner
14 PTS
13 EFF
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
15 PTS
14 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/2dV119aICE – 9:28 AM
The battle between Franz & Bogi is a real treat for us in the first half 😍
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner
14 PTS
13 EFF
🇷🇸 Bogdan Bogdanovic
15 PTS
14 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/2dV119aICE – 9:28 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
One hand you want to congratulate the Orlando Magic for being savvy enough to draft Franz Wagner No.8 in 2021, but then remember they took Jalen Suggs at five. Doubt if Wagner would go lower than third in the redraft. – 9:28 AM
One hand you want to congratulate the Orlando Magic for being savvy enough to draft Franz Wagner No.8 in 2021, but then remember they took Jalen Suggs at five. Doubt if Wagner would go lower than third in the redraft. – 9:28 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Trevor Gleeson breaks down the offensive game of Franz Wagner, who has looked superb since returning from an ankle injury two games ago. It will be a massive task for Serbia to slow the young German star down.
World Cup Live pregame show starts at 10pm AEST tonight on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rZGNnI0bl9 – 5:16 PM
Trevor Gleeson breaks down the offensive game of Franz Wagner, who has looked superb since returning from an ankle injury two games ago. It will be a massive task for Serbia to slow the young German star down.
World Cup Live pregame show starts at 10pm AEST tonight on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rZGNnI0bl9 – 5:16 PM
More on this storyline
“There were so many moments this year in so many games that the other team made a run, this game, the game before against the States,” Wagner said. “We never let it slip, we just kept playing and kept staying together. That made a huge difference in all these games.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 10, 2023
Clutch Points: “Heavy, heavy and shiny!” Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder love that gold medal feeling 🥇😅 (via @BasketNews_com) pic.twitter.com/21IhVUU63Z -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 10, 2023
Clutch Points: Team Germany defeats Serbia 83-77 to win their first FIBA World Cup 🏆🔥 Dennis Schroder: 28 points, 2 assists, 9-of-17 FG Franz Wagner: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 10-of-11 FT pic.twitter.com/SVosT1Wtx7 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 10, 2023