Mikal Bridges: I will never say no to playing with Team USA

Despite the feeling of losing a bronze medal game, Mikal Bridges will never say no to Team USA: “I think I will never say no, it’s an honor every time. No matter the result, I wouldn’t trade those six weeks. The biggest thing is the relationship we built. That’s what I take away from this”.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’m waking up to see Dillon Brooks scored THIRTY-NINE points. That the USA forced OT when Mikal Bridges did a Luka vs the Knicks one better (also :04 vs :01) by rebounding his own missed FT dribbling to the RIGHT corner and making a 3ptr to for OT. And that Canada won 127-116. – 7:23 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Canada 127 Team USA 118 F/OT
USA misses out on medal while Canada won its 1st medal ever in #FIBAWC in taking bronze.
CAN: Dillon Brooks 39 points.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31 points, 12 assists.
R.J. Barrett 23 points.
USA: Anthony Edwards 24 points. Mikal Bridges 19 points. pic.twitter.com/T6nfRSJgNy – 6:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dillon Brooks in the Bronze Medal game:
— More points than Anthony Edwards
— More rebounds than Josh Hart
— More assists than Jalen Brunson
— More threes than Mikal Bridges
Clutch. pic.twitter.com/rAIA7S2W7o – 6:40 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Uncharacteristic turnovers involving Mikal Bridges on two late-game possessions here in overtime. – 6:32 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beats double, hits 3 as Mikal Bridges hits the deck.
Canada up six on Team USA with 3:09 left in OT. #FIBAWC2023 #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/kfXH6Kt121 – 6:26 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Look what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just did to Mikal Bridges:
pic.twitter.com/XNT0nmqvZe – 6:25 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a side-step that sends Mikal Bridges to the ground. Bridges has been hounding SGA all game long, but OKC’s star gets a chuckle on the play. – 6:25 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit arguably the biggest bucket of his career: the go ahead jumper over Mikal Bridges.
Looked like the game winner…
…until an impossible 3 by Bridges to tie the game with .6 seconds left.
USA vs. Canada going to OT.
pic.twitter.com/o2HxjG44SN – 6:22 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges.
Misses 2nd FT on purpose, tracked ball down, hits corner 3 with 0.6 seconds left to tie game.
Team USA 111 Canada 111.
Overtime.
Mikal freaking Bridges.
Check out Sue Bird and Carmelo Anthony reaction. #Suns #FIBAWC2023 #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/68FI3IwINh – 6:22 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
MIKAL BRIDGES JDJDJSISKXBSBSSJXNXNXKIXDHDJDDJX 😱
Carmelo Anthony is shocked 😳
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/7yBVrrTsaG – 6:21 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
MIKAL BRIDGES WHAT HAVE YOU DONE 🤯🤯🤯
pic.twitter.com/ufyG9ZJGz2 – 6:21 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges sends the Team USA v Canada into overtime 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Nets pic.twitter.com/dEYjDH1cuI – 6:21 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
USA down 3 with 4 seconds left.
Mikal Bridges intentionally misses the FT and gets the rebound and drills a 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/VGk1P7z3Ou – 6:20 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
I don’t want to be a party pooper, but I think Mikal Bridges stepped over the free throw line before the ball touched the rim, it should have been called a violation.
pic.twitter.com/Vy6WZdGXnb – 6:20 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Mikal Bridges just made one of the greatest basketball plays I have ever seen. – 6:20 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
MIKAL BRIDGES RESCUES TEAM USA AND FORCES OVERTIME 🤯
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/ZFTsqES6ci – 6:20 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
MIKAL BRIDGES JDJDJSISKXBSBSSJXNXNXKIXDHDJDDJX 😱
#FIBAWC #WinForAll – 6:18 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Mikal Bridges HOW DID YOU DO THAT?!?!?! #FIBAWC #USABMNT #NetsWorld – 6:17 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
MIKAL BRIDGES FOR OVERTIMEEEEE!!!!!
CRAZY GAME IN MANILA #FIBAWC #WinforAll – 6:16 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges 3. Fouled.
Misses FT.
Team USA up one over Canada with 1:12 left in game. #Suns #FIBAWC2023 #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/FOxIBeUBTz – 6:12 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mikal Bridges for 3 and a foul. No matter what happens in the final 2:15, give him his Paris uniform tonight, please. – 6:09 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges to rim over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Fouled. FT.
Team USA down five to Canada with under 7 left in 3rd quarter. #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/rcCo3kYO1m – 5:35 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges is starting to heat up in the second quarter against Canada – 5:03 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looks like Mikal Bridges took a hit on the nose coming off a screen and running into Walker Kessler.
Canada up 9-6 on Team USA in 1st quarter. #FIBAWC2023 #Suns pic.twitter.com/HoNYpL8Py6 – 4:36 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
USA down to 9 players, and Mikal Bridges is subbed out 46 seconds in after getting popped in the face. Austin Reaves in. – 4:32 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
USA vs Canada for the Bronze
3:30AM central
Team USA will have Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Austin Reaves, Jaren Jackson Jr, Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram.
Team Canada will have the best player on the court. – 1:56 AM
