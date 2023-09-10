Tyrese Haliburton on Team USA: If they want me back, it's a no-brainer for me

Tyrese Haliburton on Team USA: If they want me back, it's a no-brainer for me

Main Rumors

Tyrese Haliburton on Team USA: If they want me back, it's a no-brainer for me

September 10, 2023- by

By |

“You want to end on a high note; we didn’t do that, so it’s obviously disappointing. But it was a fun experience. Every time you can play for the USA, it’s a privilege and an honor,” Tyrese Haliburton said. If nothing else, the USA secured their place for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and Haliburton is ready to help the national team again. “100 percent. If they want me back, it’s a no-brainer for me.“
Source: EuroHoops.net

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Tyrese Haliburton: “FIBA basketball was a fun experience” #FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1551…9:09 AM
Tony East @TonyREast
Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA fall 127-118 to Canada in overtime. No podium finish for the United States.
6 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists for Haliburton. – 8:44 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Tyrese Haliburton: “FIBA basketball was a fun experience”
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1551…8:39 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Team USA making comeback on Canada.
Tyrese Haliburton two 3s during run to tie game under 7 in 4th.
Austin Reaves added bucket. #FIBAWC #FIBAWC2023 pic.twitter.com/xlCeZEM8Ay6:02 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A 12-3 USA run and Haliburton 3-ball has tied the game with 7 minutes left. Starters back on the floor for Canada. – 6:01 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tyrese Haliburton X Cam Johnson = 3.
Team USA back down 2 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander completes 3-point play. #FIBAWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Ma4Sg3zveP4:59 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
USA vs Canada for the Bronze
3:30AM central
Team USA will have Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Austin Reaves, Jaren Jackson Jr, Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram.
Team Canada will have the best player on the court. – 1:56 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“It was very frustrating, very upsetting.”
Tyrese Haliburton tried to describe the mood ahead of the bronze medal game vs. Canada, the punch by Germany in the semis and the importance to win a medal.
Story on @SportalgrG. #FIBAWC #USABMNT #Pacers
sportal.gr/basket/article…1:48 AM
Tony East @TonyREast
Short story on Theis vs Haliburton and the next round for both teams: si.com/nba/pacers/new…1:40 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Well at least we know what Tyrese Haliburton needs to work on this season. – 10:29 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Haliburton continues to close these games over Brunson, and it continues to be the right call. – 10:22 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I don’t like using Portis with Banchero. This is a game for Cam Johnson. Also, I love Haliburton, but my man needs to get through a screen one of these days. – 10:00 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Just put Haliburton in the game – 9:48 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Team USA. Germany goes on a 6-0 run. Daniel Theis is up to 19 points. Germany outrebounding USA, 20-14 and 9-3 in OREBs. Jalen Brunson has 3 turnovers. In comes Tyrese Haliburton. – 9:48 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anthony Edwards and Mikal Bridges with 15 points each in leading Team USA to 60-59 halftime lead over Germany in #FIBAWorldCup2023 semifinals.
Tyrese Haliburton makes block, 3 to put USA up late in half.
Winner plays Serbia for gold medal. Serbia topped Canada, 95-86. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ukaqg3ybBA9:34 AM

Tony East @TonyREast
Halftime: USA 60. Germany 59. Much higher scoring game than I expected.
Both Paers players playing well. Team USA +10 with Haliburton in the game, he was 3 points, 1 rebound, and 4 assists. Daniel Theis is working with his screens and has 13 points and 4 rebounds. – 9:29 AM
Tony East @TonyREast
Block on one end, three on the other for Tyrese Haliburton. Gives USA the lead. They’ve been great in his minutes. – 9:27 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Please let Haliburton cook. – 9:26 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
What a sequence from Haliburton on both ends – 9:26 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It seems Grant Hill put this team together with the image of Brunson running the show and Ingram being the go-to scorer — and then Haliburton and Edwards proved to be better at those roles within the context of *this group* (Haliburton’s playmaking and pace, Ant is just a better… – 9:20 AM
Tony East @TonyREast
Tyrese Haliburton and Team USA vs Daniel Theis and Germany in 5 minutes. The winner will move on to the World Cip finals to battle Serbia, the loser heads to the third-place game versus Canada. – 8:35 AM

More on this storyline

“They haven’t won a medal since the 1930s, so they’re coming for us,” Tyrese Haliburton said Saturday. “I think both of our countries will expect to see each other for the coming years. So it seems like this is kind of the start.” -via ESPN / September 10, 2023
Haliburton, like Reaves, is among those Kerr counts on in key moments. He is the American team’s leader in assists (5.4 per game), steals (1.6), and is second on the team in blocks per game (1.1). “Obviously all of us are in different roles, but I think for me, coming off the bench, seeing how I can impact games differently, where I can be better defensively, I think I’ve grown on that end through this experience,” he said. “Obviously there’s still a lot of room to grow, but just seeing myself in different aspects will be interesting going into the NBA season. -via The Athletic / September 9, 2023
It wasn’t supposed to be a bronze, which is what the two North American powers will compete for Sunday (4:45 a.m. ET, ESPN+). But while both teams were upset in the FIBA World Cup semifinals Friday, there is also a realization that this could be the start of a rivalry. “They haven’t won a medal since the 1930s, so they’re coming for us,” Tyrese Haliburton said Saturday. “I think both of our countries will expect to see each other for the coming years. So it seems like this is kind of the start.” -via ESPN / September 9, 2023

, , , Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home