Tyrese Haliburton on Team USA: If they want me back, it's a no-brainer for me

It wasn’t supposed to be a bronze, which is what the two North American powers will compete for Sunday (4:45 a.m. ET, ESPN+). But while both teams were upset in the FIBA World Cup semifinals Friday, there is also a realization that this could be the start of a rivalry. “They haven’t won a medal since the 1930s, so they’re coming for us,” Tyrese Haliburton said Saturday. “I think both of our countries will expect to see each other for the coming years. So it seems like this is kind of the start.” -via ESPN / September 9, 2023