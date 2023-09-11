Cameron Payne to have significant market among contending teams

Cameron Payne to have significant market among contending teams

The San Antonio Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cameron Payne, clearing the way for him to join a contending team that can offer him a larger role, sources told ESPN on Monday. Should Payne clears waivers this week, he’ll have a significant market of contending teams looking to add him — especially after his productive postseason performance for the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 Western Conference playoffs.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

The spurs have officially waived Cameron Payne the team announced – 5:14 PM

