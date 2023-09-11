Cameron Payne to have significant market among contending teams

The San Antonio Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cameron Payne, clearing the way for him to join a contending team that can offer him a larger role, sources told ESPN on Monday. Should Payne clears waivers this week, he’ll have a significant market of contending teams looking to add him — especially after his productive postseason performance for the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 Western Conference playoffs.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The spurs have officially waived Cameron Payne the team announced – 5:14 PM
The spurs have officially waived Cameron Payne the team announced – 5:14 PM
More on this storyline
Paul Garcia: Once Payne gets waived, the Spurs will need to trade/waive 2 more players before opening night -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / September 11, 2023