Damian Lillard would only report to Portland or Miami's training camp

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, are we waiting for Damian Lillard to be fined or suspended now? pic.twitter.com/Srj9Z6jWVZ – 7:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard would only report to training camp in Portland or Miami, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 7:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
From the beginning I’ve never bought the idea that Dame would hold out if he’s traded somewhere besides Miami. Still don’t buy it. – 6:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The two teams “re-engaging” on a Dame Lillard front is more important than it seems since it feels like they barely even “engaged” lol – 6:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dame will not show up to training camp if he’s traded to a team other than Miami, per @ShamsCharania 👀
“At this point… the only two training camps that Damian Lillard would report to, in theory: Portland and Miami.”
(via @TheRally)
pic.twitter.com/zStpZDQRXy – 6:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So per Shams, Damian Lillard would not report to a training camp other than the Miami Heat or Portland Trail Blazers
“Expect Miami and Portland to re-engage before the start of training camp coming up here in the next 2 and a half weeks.” – 6:27 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The last time NBA stars had Team USA jerseys on their chest ⬇️ 👀
🇺🇸 LeBron James – 2012 Olympics
🇺🇸 Steph Curry – 2014 World Cup
🇺🇸 Anthony Davis – 2014 World Cup
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – 2016 Olympics
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant – 2021 Olympics
🇺🇸 Damian Lillard – 2021 Olympics – 4:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cam Payne would particularly work for the Heat if both Herro and Lowry are dealt for Lillard. If. Such is being caught in a holding pattern. – 2:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Cam Payne (10.3, 4.5 ast, 36.8 on 3s for Suns & being released by Spurs, per Woj) joins Oubre, Dragic as best guards left in free agency. Heat – with 13 players on standard deals – must find 14th with minimum deal. They await Lillard verdict; they’re $3.4 M under second apron. – 2:01 PM
Donte Grantham @DonteGrantham32
Steph, Dame,Kyrie
DBook, PG , Harden
Bron, Kawhi, Tatum
KD, Dray, Zion
AD, BAM, Embid – 12:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has spoken to Steph Curry, KD, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond about joining, per @ShamsCharania, @joevardon.
Devin Booker, Dame Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie also have “serious interest.” pic.twitter.com/AG1kLDBDyr – 9:52 AM
Multiple teams I’ve spoken to recently expect free agent swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. to ultimately land with the Miami Heat … provided that the Heat are ultimately successful in their quest to trade for Portland’s Damian Lillard. -via Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com / September 11, 2023
Trade talks involving Damian Lillard have gone quiet of late, with the Trail Blazers seemingly holding out hope for a better offer than what the Heat currently have on the table. One of the players likely involved in those negotiations is Jovic, a second-year Heat forward who impressed during Serbia’s silver-medal run. -via The Ringer / September 11, 2023
James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well. Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said. -via The Athletic / September 11, 2023