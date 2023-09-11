Heat expected to sign Kelly Oubre Jr. if they ever finalize Damian Lillard trade

Multiple teams I’ve spoken to recently expect free agent swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. to ultimately land with the Miami Heat … provided that the Heat are ultimately successful in their quest to trade for Portland’s Damian Lillard.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Heat front runners to sign Kelly Oubre jr sportando.basketball/en/heat-front-… – 4:50 PM
Heat front runners to sign Kelly Oubre jr sportando.basketball/en/heat-front-… – 4:50 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The last time NBA stars had Team USA jerseys on their chest ⬇️ 👀
🇺🇸 LeBron James – 2012 Olympics
🇺🇸 Steph Curry – 2014 World Cup
🇺🇸 Anthony Davis – 2014 World Cup
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – 2016 Olympics
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant – 2021 Olympics
🇺🇸 Damian Lillard – 2021 Olympics – 4:13 PM
The last time NBA stars had Team USA jerseys on their chest ⬇️ 👀
🇺🇸 LeBron James – 2012 Olympics
🇺🇸 Steph Curry – 2014 World Cup
🇺🇸 Anthony Davis – 2014 World Cup
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – 2016 Olympics
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant – 2021 Olympics
🇺🇸 Damian Lillard – 2021 Olympics – 4:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cam Payne would particularly work for the Heat if both Herro and Lowry are dealt for Lillard. If. Such is being caught in a holding pattern. – 2:33 PM
Cam Payne would particularly work for the Heat if both Herro and Lowry are dealt for Lillard. If. Such is being caught in a holding pattern. – 2:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Cam Payne (10.3, 4.5 ast, 36.8 on 3s for Suns & being released by Spurs, per Woj) joins Oubre, Dragic as best guards left in free agency. Heat – with 13 players on standard deals – must find 14th with minimum deal. They await Lillard verdict; they’re $3.4 M under second apron. – 2:01 PM
Cam Payne (10.3, 4.5 ast, 36.8 on 3s for Suns & being released by Spurs, per Woj) joins Oubre, Dragic as best guards left in free agency. Heat – with 13 players on standard deals – must find 14th with minimum deal. They await Lillard verdict; they’re $3.4 M under second apron. – 2:01 PM
Donte Grantham @DonteGrantham32
Steph, Dame,Kyrie
DBook, PG , Harden
Bron, Kawhi, Tatum
KD, Dray, Zion
AD, BAM, Embid – 12:06 PM
Steph, Dame,Kyrie
DBook, PG , Harden
Bron, Kawhi, Tatum
KD, Dray, Zion
AD, BAM, Embid – 12:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has spoken to Steph Curry, KD, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond about joining, per @ShamsCharania, @joevardon.
Devin Booker, Dame Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie also have “serious interest.” pic.twitter.com/AG1kLDBDyr – 9:52 AM
LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has spoken to Steph Curry, KD, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond about joining, per @ShamsCharania, @joevardon.
Devin Booker, Dame Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie also have “serious interest.” pic.twitter.com/AG1kLDBDyr – 9:52 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Do the Heat have to sell their future for a better present reality? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/10/ask… Plus: Time for Lillard to make it Dame time to complain?; Do Heat still need best offer? – 8:05 AM
Do the Heat have to sell their future for a better present reality? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/10/ask… Plus: Time for Lillard to make it Dame time to complain?; Do Heat still need best offer? – 8:05 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Will the Heat make a stronger push for Damian Lillard ahead of training camp? And more in this week’s mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:04 PM
Will the Heat make a stronger push for Damian Lillard ahead of training camp? And more in this week’s mailbag miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new mailbag: Will the Heat make a stronger push for Damian Lillard ahead of training camp? And more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:27 AM
A new mailbag: Will the Heat make a stronger push for Damian Lillard ahead of training camp? And more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:27 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has the Damian Lillard-Tyler Herro discourse with the Heat, Blazers grown uncivil? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/08/ask… – 5:02 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Has the Damian Lillard-Tyler Herro discourse with the Heat, Blazers grown uncivil? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/08/ask… – 5:02 PM
More on this storyline
Trade talks involving Damian Lillard have gone quiet of late, with the Trail Blazers seemingly holding out hope for a better offer than what the Heat currently have on the table. One of the players likely involved in those negotiations is Jovic, a second-year Heat forward who impressed during Serbia’s silver-medal run. -via The Ringer / September 11, 2023
James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well. Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said. -via The Athletic / September 11, 2023
Clutch Points: “With the Heat, Damian Lillard joins a team that’s made the Finals twice in the last 4 seasons. They’re hoping he’s the missing piece to go the distance.” NBA 2K24 commentators apparently have Dame as a member of the Miami Heat 🤣 (via @Dame_Carrying)pic.twitter.com/3MojYhKPXd -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 8, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Free Agent, Trade, Damian Lillard, Kelly Oubre, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers