Joel Embiid remains non-committal on suiting up for Team USA at Olympics

Team USA has done some recruiting of Joel Embiid, who holds both United States and French citizenship, but the Philadelphia 76ers star has thus far been noncommittal in his plans.
Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Joel Embiid is a free agent.
An international team free agent.
And after a disappointing fourth-place finish in Manilla, Team USA needs to sign him. si.com/nba/2023/09/11… – 11:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
In head-to-head matchups:
Jokic — Embiid —
21.9 PPG 25.7 PPG
8.9 RPG 11.9 RPG
7.4 APG 2.1. BPG
50.9 FG% 45.3 FG%
Joel is up 5-2. pic.twitter.com/MUq5Z55wU4 – 11:17 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Sixers head coach Nick Nurse says he’s going to need a number of different things from Joel Embiid.
Eddie Johnson on why the star center should be open to his new head coach’s requests. pic.twitter.com/i1El2SV0MC – 4:26 PM
Frank Urbina @FrankUrbina_
Starters:
G: Steph Curry
G: Anthony Edwards
F: Jayson Tatum
F: Kevin Durant
C: Joel Embiid
Bench: Booker, Jaylen Brown, Adebayo, Mikal Bridges, Reaves, Haliburton, Holmgren
More on HoopsHype: hoopshype.com/lists/team-usa… – 3:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Diehard Commanders fan Kevin Durant in the building for the season opener. Decent sports weekend for him after watching Coco Gauff win the US Open yesterday.
Joel Embiid also in attendance. Sixers owner Josh Harris is the new Commanders owner. pic.twitter.com/sd7YEhY2dO – 2:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points after the All-Star break last season:
694 — Joel Embiid
631 — Mikal Bridges
594 — Zach LaVine
584 — Devin Booker
574 — Brandon Ingram pic.twitter.com/BPSasQdg8U – 12:55 PM
Could Joel Embiid, expected in the French team but who has an American passport, come and strengthen you? Grant Hill: He’s a young player… who has a choice. We would all like to be 7-feet tall, under 30 years old and able to choose (he laughs). I think the situation he finds himself in shows how much the rest of the world wants to win titles, how certain nations can become welcoming lands for talented players. This is a reality for Joel. -via L’Equipe / September 9, 2023
Everyone wants a player like him so why not you? Grant Hill: Of course. That’s a hell of a talent. But there’s also a chance that he won’t play, or decides not to play. It’s good to be young, to have talent and options. He’s a smart guy, and he’ll make the best decision for him. -via L’Equipe / September 9, 2023
Clutch Points: “I’m going to really expect a lot of rim protection from him. He’s gotta take more swings at blocked shots. Want to block more shots? You gotta swing more.” Sixers coach Nick Nurse on what he expects from Joel Embiid this season 🗣 (via @PatBevPod) pic.twitter.com/GKipLBHCfk -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 7, 2023
