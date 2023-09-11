Kevin Porter under arrest in New York City for assaulting girlfriend

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter is under arrest in New York City Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, a WNBA player, police sources told ABC News. Porter, 23, is in custody at the NYPD’s 17th precinct in Midtown. Porter returned early Monday morning from an evening out to the Millennium Hotel in Times Square where he and his girlfriend were staying. According to police sources, the victim was upset with the late hour of his return and locked the door. Once he entered with the help of hotel security, Porter is accused of beating up the woman, the sources said. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear. Domestic assault charges are pending against Porter.
Source: ABC7 New York
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested, charged with assault in New York houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:01 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
According to ABC in NYC, Kevin Porter Jr. has been arrested for domestic violence against his girlfriend, a WNBA player. abc7ny.com/kevin-porter-a… – 12:49 PM
