LeBron James wants to play at 2024 Olympics

LeBron James, a three-time Olympian, two-time gold medalist, and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, has so strong an interest in one more Olympics that he is ready to commit for next summer, and has also called multiple stars to essentially recruit them to join him with USAB in Paris, multiple league sources told The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, Shams Charania and Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Donte Grantham @DonteGrantham32
Steph, Dame,Kyrie
DBook, PG , Harden
Bron, Kawhi, Tatum
KD, Dray, Zion
AD, BAM, Embid – 12:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron as a rookie:
20.9 PPG
5.5 RPG
5.9 APG
1.6 SPG
The only rookie to average those numbers since MJ. pic.twitter.com/zKbQ0j8tAf – 11:40 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🇺🇸 Some thoughts on what went wrong for Team USA, whether Steph and LeBron will save them, and more on players from the countries that actually won medals:
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner’s bright future
🇷🇸 Nikola Jovic’s value
🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks’ shooting
🇨🇦 SGA for MVP? theringer.com/nba/2023/9/11/… – 11:21 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James wants to play in 2024 Olympics and is already recruiting other stars for Team USA, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 10:49 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron reportedly wants to play in Paris Olympics, is recruiting other stars
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 10:24 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James Recruits NBA Stars for 2024 Olympics sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 10:11 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
LeBron James after seeing Dillon Brooks drop 40 on Team USA at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/chqlNZQBg1 – 10:11 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I think it’ll be really cool to see Team USA trot out the old stars one last time in Paris next summer. Still have questions about what they’ll do on the interior, but having LeBron/KD/Steph all seemingly on board is sweet. Even if they’re all in their upper 30s. – 9:54 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James is reportedly ready to commit for 2024 Paris Olympics & has spoken with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant about joining the team 👀 pic.twitter.com/s83syoPEfb – 9:52 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has spoken to Steph Curry, KD, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond about joining, per @ShamsCharania, @joevardon.
Devin Booker, Dame Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie also have “serious interest.” pic.twitter.com/AG1kLDBDyr – 9:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James is reportedly ready to commit for 2024 Paris Olympics & are in talks with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant about joining the team 👀 pic.twitter.com/DIA3owcavd – 9:50 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Potential Team USA players for the 2024 Olympic Games range from LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant to Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 9:38 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
LeBron, KD, and Stephen Curry could commit to Team USA for the 2024 Olympics, per @ShamsCharania. – 9:19 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics and is spearheading group of future Hall of Famers – including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant – prepared to commit.
Full details with @joevardon at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4849490/2023/0… – 9:16 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Tell me collinsworth didn’t just compare darren waller to LEBRON JAMES?!? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 – 9:33 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Shai was still the best player in the tournament and has a legit case for MVP. Just like LeBron when he should have won Finals MVP despite losing (the year Iguodala got it). – 10:43 AM
More on this storyline
James, who has not played for Team USA since the 2012 Games in London and will turn 39 in December, and Durant, a three-time Olympian and gold medalist who will be 35 by next summer, are viewing the Paris games as a “last dance” with USA Basketball, sources said. -via The Athletic / September 11, 2023
Curry, who will be 36, has never played in an Olympics but won two World Cups in 2010 and 2014 with the American team and is viewing next summer similarly. James, Durant, and Curry have spoken to each other about one last USA run, together, sources said. -via The Athletic / September 11, 2023