Rockets not allowed to administer any immediate punishment on Kevin Porter

“We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr.,” the Rockets said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.” The NBA also acknowledged Porter Jr.’s arrest, saying in a statement through spokesman Mike Bass: “The league office is in contact with the Houston Rockets and in the process of gathering more information.” While the NBA is conducting its own investigation, the Rockets aren’t allowed to administer any immediate punishment on Porter, including a suspension.
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
While the NBA is conducting its own investigation, the Houston Rockets aren’t allowed to administer any immediate punishment on Kevin Porter Jr., including a suspension. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:46 PM
While the NBA is conducting its own investigation, the Houston Rockets aren’t allowed to administer any immediate punishment on Kevin Porter Jr., including a suspension. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:46 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El ‘perp walk’ de Kevin Porter, Jr. Las agencias de policía gustan de mostrar estos momentos del sospechoso esposado siendo transportado a la cárcel para calmar la población de su ciudad.
Conflige frontalmente con la presunción de inocencia.
pic.twitter.com/qrc7QeSPI5 – 5:02 PM
El ‘perp walk’ de Kevin Porter, Jr. Las agencias de policía gustan de mostrar estos momentos del sospechoso esposado siendo transportado a la cárcel para calmar la población de su ciudad.
Conflige frontalmente con la presunción de inocencia.
pic.twitter.com/qrc7QeSPI5 – 5:02 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick 😶 pic.twitter.com/Q1eC7DHivb – 3:28 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick 😶 pic.twitter.com/Q1eC7DHivb – 3:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Story on Kevin Porter Jr that includes a statement from the Rockets and a breakdown of the guarantees in Porter’s contract
audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 3:11 PM
Story on Kevin Porter Jr that includes a statement from the Rockets and a breakdown of the guarantees in Porter’s contract
audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 3:11 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Rockets G Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend in a New York hotel early this morning, per @abcnews.
➡️ yhoo.it/45N4xLR pic.twitter.com/2Eg2ins26Y – 2:38 PM
Rockets G Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend in a New York hotel early this morning, per @abcnews.
➡️ yhoo.it/45N4xLR pic.twitter.com/2Eg2ins26Y – 2:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Porter jr arrested and charged with assault and strangulation sportando.basketball/en/kevin-porte… – 2:29 PM
Kevin Porter jr arrested and charged with assault and strangulation sportando.basketball/en/kevin-porte… – 2:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. arrested in New York, charged with assault in domestic violence case
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 2:02 PM
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. arrested in New York, charged with assault in domestic violence case
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 2:02 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. arrested for domestic violence in New York, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 1:53 PM
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. arrested for domestic violence in New York, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 1:53 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kevin Porter Jr. is under police custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend, WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.
The story unfolded on Monday morning after an evening out ⤵️
basketnews.com/news-194574-ke… – 1:45 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. is under police custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend, WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.
The story unfolded on Monday morning after an evening out ⤵️
basketnews.com/news-194574-ke… – 1:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested, charged with assault in New York houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:01 PM
Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested, charged with assault in New York houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:01 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
According to ABC in NYC, Kevin Porter Jr. has been arrested for domestic violence against his girlfriend, a WNBA player. abc7ny.com/kevin-porter-a… – 12:49 PM
According to ABC in NYC, Kevin Porter Jr. has been arrested for domestic violence against his girlfriend, a WNBA player. abc7ny.com/kevin-porter-a… – 12:49 PM
More on this storyline
Under the terms of the league’s domestic violence policy, commissioner Adam Silver has the power to place Porter on administrative leave with pay for “a reasonable period of time.” Based on the findings of the case, the commissioner can fine, suspend, dismiss or disqualify from any further association with the league and its teams a player who violates the domestic violence policy. -via ESPN / September 11, 2023
Bobby Marks: I would not expect any discipline against Kevin Porter Jr. until there is a full investigation by the NBA. The Rockets can certainly tell Porter Jr. to stay away during training camp. Porter Jr. signed a four-year $72.6M rookie extension last October. The league has jurisdiction to void the contract under the provisions of the Domestic Violence Policy. Here is the contract breakdown: 2023-24: $15.9M (fully GTY) 2024-15: $15.9M ($1M GTY) * Increases to $3M GTY if Porter Jr. is not waived by the Rockets first game of the 2023-24 regular season. ** Increases to $6M if not waived 5 days after the trade deadline. *** Increases to $15.9M if not waived by 6/30/24 2025-26: $15.9M ($0 GTY) * Fully GTY if not waived by 6/30/24 2026-27: $15.9M ($0 GTY) * Fully GTY if not waived by 6/30/25 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 11, 2023
Adam Spolane: From the Rockets: “We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time.” -via Twitter @AdamSpolane / September 11, 2023