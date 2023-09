Rockets not allowed to administer any immediate punishment on Kevin Porter

Bobby Marks: I would not expect any discipline against Kevin Porter Jr. until there is a full investigation by the NBA. The Rockets can certainly tell Porter Jr. to stay away during training camp . Porter Jr. signed a four-year $72.6M rookie extension last October. The league has jurisdiction to void the contract under the provisions of the Domestic Violence Policy. Here is the contract breakdown: 2023-24: $15.9M (fully GTY) 2024-15: $15.9M ($1M GTY) * Increases to $3M GTY if Porter Jr. is not waived by the Rockets first game of the 2023-24 regular season. ** Increases to $6M if not waived 5 days after the trade deadline. *** Increases to $15.9M if not waived by 6/30/24 2025-26: $15.9M ($0 GTY) * Fully GTY if not waived by 6/30/24 2026-27: $15.9M ($0 GTY) * Fully GTY if not waived by 6/30/25 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 11, 2023