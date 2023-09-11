Spurs to waive Cameron Payne

Spurs to waive Cameron Payne

Main Rumors

Spurs to waive Cameron Payne

September 11, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The spurs have officially waived Cameron Payne the team announced – 5:14 PM

More on this storyline

The San Antonio Spurs are waiving veteran guard Cameron Payne, clearing the way for him to join a contending team that can offer him a larger role, sources told ESPN on Monday. Should Payne clears waivers this week, he’ll have a significant market of contending teams looking to add him — especially after his productive postseason performance for the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 Western Conference playoffs. -via ESPN / September 11, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home