Tristan Thompson to Cavaliers

Shams Charania: C/F Tristan Thompson is finalizing a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium . Thompson is set to return to Cleveland where he was part of 2016 NBA title, four Finals runs, now gives Cavs leadership and some frontcourt depth.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
More on Tristan Thompson’s return to Cleveland, from @ChrisFedor. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/09/c… #Cavs – 4:37 PM
More on Tristan Thompson’s return to Cleveland, from @ChrisFedor. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/09/c… #Cavs – 4:37 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
He’s coming home, coming home! Tristan Thompson has agreed to a deal with the Cavaliers and will return to Cleveland for the 2023-2024 season. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/d1vl0RKhjF – 4:12 PM
He’s coming home, coming home! Tristan Thompson has agreed to a deal with the Cavaliers and will return to Cleveland for the 2023-2024 season. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/d1vl0RKhjF – 4:12 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
C/F Tristan Thompson is signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per @ShamsCharania.
Thompson spent nine seasons in Cleveland and was a starter during their run of four straight NBA Finals appearances. pic.twitter.com/0cpFIDDuHG – 4:01 PM
C/F Tristan Thompson is signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per @ShamsCharania.
Thompson spent nine seasons in Cleveland and was a starter during their run of four straight NBA Finals appearances. pic.twitter.com/0cpFIDDuHG – 4:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
C/F Tristan Thompson is finalizing a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thompson is set to return to Cleveland where he was part of 2016 NBA title, four Finals runs, now gives Cavs leadership and some frontcourt depth. pic.twitter.com/ayKEu3JOj1 – 3:53 PM
C/F Tristan Thompson is finalizing a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thompson is set to return to Cleveland where he was part of 2016 NBA title, four Finals runs, now gives Cavs leadership and some frontcourt depth. pic.twitter.com/ayKEu3JOj1 – 3:53 PM
More on this storyline
An unrestricted free agent, Tristan Thompson will sign to take the penultimate roster spot, bringing toughness, leadership and experience to a young roster that got bullied against the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs. Sources say the team is still planning to keep the final slot open, wanting flexibility and optionality throughout training camp and the early portion of the season. However, that could change depending on what happens with point guard Ricky Rubio, who paused his career to focus on mental health and well-being. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / September 11, 2023
L.A. is targeting another big man with its 14th roster spot, according to team sources. They are likely to carry 14 guaranteed contracts into the season, leaving one roster spot open. Mo Bamba, whom the Lakers waived on Thursday, and Tristan Thompson, who joined the team right before their playoff run, remain options to fill that 14th spot, according to league sources. The big man market has been dry so far during this free-agency period, so the Lakers could also wait to see if better options present themselves. -via The Athletic / July 2, 2023