Baron Davis on LaMelo Ball: 'He has no ceiling'

Speaking of your youth, you came into the league at 20 as the third overall pick in 1999. Was there a point where you thought you might go No. 1 or 2 overall in the draft? Baron Davis: I did. I talk to Steve Francis about this all the time. I thought I was going to go No. 2. I believe the trades happening at No. 2 weren’t going down. I was all up in my agent’s office all the way until the draft, so I kind of knew where everyone was going in the draft. Paul Silas, rest in peace. I remember eavesdropping on a call with Arn Tellem, and Paul was like, “Well, f*ck it. He can go overseas. I’m still going to draft him (laughs).” I was like, “I’m not going to be in Charlotte.” He was like, “That’s fine. I’m still drafting your a**. You don’t have to come if you don’t want to, but I’m drafting you. If you’re at No. 3, I’m taking you.” That was one of the best moves of my life. To be coached by Silas and have another father figure and role model. I never saw what that looked like as a father and a coach at that level. It was a blessing to go to the Hornets and live in Charlotte. One of my closest relationships is Senator Marshall Rauch. He turned 100. He was my financial guru. He sat me down and taught me about finances, partners, bonds, and everything you can imagine. -via HoopsHype / September 12, 2023