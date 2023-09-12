Baron Davis on LaMelo Ball: 'He has no ceiling'

You recently were part of a jersey collaboration unveiling for the Hornets with LaMelo Ball. What’s his ceiling? Baron Davis: He has no ceiling. We don’t know what his ceiling is. He has an intangible that only the greats are given. He has the personality, vision, game, heart, and he’s clutch. He’s highly intelligent. He has an incredible emotional IQ. He’s damn near 6-foot-9 now. I stood next to him. You think about someone who’s basketball is art. The basketball is like a musical instrument to this kid.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
Speaking of your youth, you came into the league at 20 as the third overall pick in 1999. Was there a point where you thought you might go No. 1 or 2 overall in the draft? Baron Davis: I did. I talk to Steve Francis about this all the time. I thought I was going to go No. 2. I believe the trades happening at No. 2 weren’t going down. I was all up in my agent’s office all the way until the draft, so I kind of knew where everyone was going in the draft. Paul Silas, rest in peace. I remember eavesdropping on a call with Arn Tellem, and Paul was like, “Well, f*ck it. He can go overseas. I’m still going to draft him (laughs).” I was like, “I’m not going to be in Charlotte.” He was like, “That’s fine. I’m still drafting your a**. You don’t have to come if you don’t want to, but I’m drafting you. If you’re at No. 3, I’m taking you.” That was one of the best moves of my life. To be coached by Silas and have another father figure and role model. I never saw what that looked like as a father and a coach at that level. It was a blessing to go to the Hornets and live in Charlotte. One of my closest relationships is Senator Marshall Rauch. He turned 100. He was my financial guru. He sat me down and taught me about finances, partners, bonds, and everything you can imagine. -via HoopsHype / September 12, 2023
The Charlotte Hornets today announced the schedule of the eight Anniversary Night games for the 2023-24 season as the franchise marks the 35th Anniversary of the inaugural 1988-89 Hornets season. Highlights of the schedule include nights honoring all-time greats Baron Davis and Gerald Wallace on Saturday, November 18, and Saturday, February 10, respectively. -via NBA.com / September 8, 2023
The Charlotte Hornets will honor a pair of fan favorites during their 35th season. Baron Davis and Gerald Wallace will each be recognized as part of the franchise’s eight anniversary nights, the team announced Thursday. Davis’ moment in the spotlight comes first when the Hornets welcome the New York Knicks on Nov. 18, and Wallace is scheduled to get his recognition on Feb. 10 when the Hornets host Memphis. Each will have a halftime ceremony to celebrate and acknowledge their tenure in Charlotte and the first 5,000 fans entering Spectrum Center on each of those nights will receive commemorative posters of Davis and Wallace. -via Charlotte Observer / September 7, 2023
LaMelo Ball had a heartwarming reunion of sorts while watching yesterday’s FIBA World Cup game where Lithuania pulled off a upset against Team USA with a final score of 110-104. In a couple of Instagram stories, Ball couldn’t contain his surprise when he spotted a familiar face on Lithuania’s roster. With a photo of Lithuania’s #33 player, he wrote, “i sweaa i think dis buddy i hooped wit back den.” It didn’t end there; he also noted that this player was wearing the same #33 jersey as his former teammate from his time in Lithuania. Playfully, Ball added, “tell me i ain’t trippin.” -via TalkBasket / September 4, 2023
Nick DePaula: LaMelo Ball unveils the next colorway of his 3rd @PUMAHoops Signature shoe, the MB.03 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/in57GX5HKO -via Twitter @NickDePaula / August 11, 2023
With LaMelo Ball locked into a long-term deal, in addition to the return of Miles Bridges, and the selection of Brandon Miller in the 2023 NBA Draft, Mitch Kupchak believes they are inching closer to contention. “I think we’re pretty close to being a playoff team,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “I’m not necessarily feeling that we have to add a lot more talent. I think the talent is in the system. We’re not the oldest team, so perhaps you look for a veteran to give some more leadership. But I think the talent that we need to get to where we want to go is here.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 20, 2023