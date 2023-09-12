Chris Paul to start for Warriors?

On a recent episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast from Yahoo! Sports, veteran ESPN/Andscape reporter Marc Spears dropped some intel on Chris Paul’s fit with his new team. Spears told Vince Goodwill that Paul is expected to start for the Golden State Warriors this season. “I do expect him to start. And I think it’s like five-minute spurts,” Spears said. “I don’t know that they really want his minutes to be high, but I think they’re gonna try it. I could be wrong, but that’s the gist I’m getting. This isn’t an opinion that he’s expected to start. It’s what I’m hearing. He’s never not started in his career.”
Source: RealGM
Breaking up what might be the best 5-man lineup in the NBA for 38-year-old Chris Paul makes zero sense lol basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/272930… – 9:45 AM
Where will Chris Paul’s voice rank in the Warriors’ locker room?
Report: Chris Paul expected to start for Warriors, play in “short spurts.” At least to start the season.
Report: Chris Paul expected to start for Warriors, play in “short spurts.” At least to start the season.
Marc Spears expects Chris Paul to be part of the Golden State Warriors starting unit next season. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/08/chr… – 4:00 AM
