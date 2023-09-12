Damian Lillard would go wherever traded

Of course, Lillard wouldn’t be the first star player to land where he didn’t want to play. If the Blazers and a team other than Miami hammered out a deal that Portland deemed more desirable than what they could acquire through dealing with the Heat, sources say Lillard would show up to his new team, do his job and play to the best of his abilities.
Source: Aaron Fentress @ Oregonian
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard, according to NBA sources, would go wherever traded, despite report, but would an NBA team risk giving up major assets for what would be an unhappy point guard owed $216 million?
Seems doubtful.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
New report echoes idea Lillard only will report to Portland, Miami training camps. Really?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard would only report to training camp in Portland or Miami, per report
Sean Highkin @highkin
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Donte Grantham @DonteGrantham32
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
But his desire to go to Miami, sources say, would not dissipate. As Charania stated, that trade demand would still exist. He would be seeking to get out of wherever he found himself the day he arrived. -via Oregonian / September 12, 2023
“I’m told the only two training camps that Damian Lillard would report to, in theory, Portland and Miami,” Charania said on The Rally. “So, if a team like Toronto, for instance, were to trade for Damian Lillard, I do not believe Lillard would even report. I believe that that standing trade request would still be there if here were to be traded to a team like Toronto, or anyone else really that wants to take a chance at this situation.” An NBA sources tell The Oregonian/OregonLive that this claim is only partially true. -via Oregonian / September 12, 2023
This type of firm stance from Lillard was originally on the table, according to NBA sources, but the seven-time All-Star backed off of that stance in July when the NBA got involved in what has become a sordid mess since he requested a trade to Miami on July 1. -via Oregonian / September 12, 2023