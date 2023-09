Damian Lillard would go wherever traded

“I’m told the only two training camps that Damian Lillard would report to, in theory, Portland and Miami,” Charania said on The Rally. “So, if a team like Toronto, for instance, were to trade for Damian Lillard, I do not believe Lillard would even report. I believe that that standing trade request would still be there if here were to be traded to a team like Toronto, or anyone else really that wants to take a chance at this situation.” An NBA sources tell The Oregonian/OregonLive that this claim is only partially true . -via Oregonian / September 12, 2023