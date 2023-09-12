Devin Booker hints at playing in Olympics?

Devin Booker: I’ll do it
Source: Twitter @DevinBook
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
D Book will do what it takes to win Gold 🥇🇺🇸
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has spoken to Steph Curry, KD, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond about joining, per @ShamsCharania, @joevardon.
Devin Booker, Dame Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie also have “serious interest.” pic.twitter.com/AG1kLDBDyr – 9:52 AM
Frank Urbina @FrankUrbina_
Starters:
G: Steph Curry
G: Anthony Edwards
F: Jayson Tatum
F: Kevin Durant
C: Joel Embiid
Bench: Booker, Jaylen Brown, Adebayo, Mikal Bridges, Reaves, Haliburton, Holmgren
More on HoopsHype: hoopshype.com/lists/team-usa… – 3:57 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Wishing the @ChicagoBears the best for a great season. 10 wins- playoffs . Book it ! Bear Down! – 10:07 AM
In speaking with ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview to promote the release of NBA 2K24, Ronnie 2K says that LA Clippers star Paul George has been the best NBA player at NBA 2K for a while. That seat as the league’s best player, however, might be getting a little hot. “I’ve always said it was Paul George,” Ronnie 2K told ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly. “I feel like he’s getting to play less because he’s, you know, doing his podcast thing, which is, by the way, awesome. His podcast is so good. Yeah, I think his seat is kind of like starting to empty. I mean, Devin Booker’s definitely up there. Like, we got to see him play a lot last year and he won the ESPN Players Tournament. “I would love to see a game between Devin Booker and Paul George. See that rivalry come to NBA 2K. That would be really, really fun.” -via Clutch Points / September 12, 2023
James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well. Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said. -via The Athletic / September 11, 2023
Tyson Chandler only needed to see Devin Booker play in a pickup game going into the Phoenix Suns’ 2015-16 season to draw a glowing conclusion about the then-18-year-old rookie out of Kentucky. “I remember afterwards, (former Suns general manager Ryan McDonough) was like, ‘What do you think?’ said Chandler in an interview on Showtime’s “All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “I was like, ‘I’m going to be honest with you. The best player you got on your roster is that kid you drafted, Devin Booker.’” -via Arizona Republic / September 8, 2023
