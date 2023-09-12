Draymond Green: 'I don't see why we can't get two more championships'

But Green is thinking why stop there? With the right players, more experience and better chemistry, Green believes the Golden State trio can even equal Michael Jordan’s six titles. “I don’t like to necessarily put a number on things,” Green told ESPN. “But I don’t see why we can’t get two more championships. Why not?”
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN
Donte Grantham @DonteGrantham32
Steph, Dame,Kyrie
DBook, PG , Harden
Bron, Kawhi, Tatum
KD, Dray, Zion
AD, BAM, Embid – 12:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has spoken to Steph Curry, KD, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond about joining, per @ShamsCharania, @joevardon.
Devin Booker, Dame Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie also have “serious interest.” pic.twitter.com/AG1kLDBDyr – 9:52 AM
There were times when Green wondered if he would have the opportunity to re-sign with the only team he has known as a pro. “What gave me doubt is that I didn’t know if I would have the opportunity to redeem myself,” said Green, who took a leave of absence from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13. “Not [because] that thing necessarily happened. It’s that, do you have an opportunity to make it right, or is that just it? It doesn’t change what happened. It doesn’t change that I was at fault. But I’m a human being, and human beings do wrong. -via ESPN / September 12, 2023
“I look at this as one of the most important years of my career,” said Green, who is entering his 12th season. “… It’s not to redeem anything about Draymond. My goal is that we can help Chris Paul get his first championship.” -via ESPN / September 12, 2023
James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well. Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said. -via The Athletic / September 11, 2023