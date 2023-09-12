Giannis Antetokounmpo plans to work out with Hakeem Olajuwon

On an episode of the 48 Minutes podcast, Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed that he plans to take a trip to Houston to workout with Hakeem Olajuwon before the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. As expected, fans were very excited to hear the news, and rightfully so. Antetokounmpo has previously worked out with greats like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett, and Olajuwon may now be added to the list.
Source: Behind The Buck Pass
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA top 100 player rankings: Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Giannis eye No. 1; LeBron James falls out of top 10
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 9:35 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin is excited to work with Giannis Antetokounmpo: “We’re here to win” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:00 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Quietly grinding all summer 🐺 pic.twitter.com/15f7AnkyAs – 11:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“Giannis and I are on the same page. We have a great relationship thus far. He’s been pleasant to get to know and he wants to win and I want to win and it’s that simple.” – Bucks coach Adrian Griffin
Full story, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4852964/2023/0… – 5:20 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: As Adrian Griffin’s first Bucks season approaches, he and Giannis are ‘on same page’ theathletic.com/4852964/2023/0… – 5:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New #Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said he is ‘aligned’ with Giannis Antetokounmpo on championship expectations 🏆
had an update on roster health 🏥 & his excitement heading into his first training camp 📈
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 3:29 PM
NABU, the international literacy nonprofit, has partnered with WhatsApp, NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) to introduce “NABU Nigeria.” This initiative, unveiled on International Literacy Day, is dedicated to tackling Nigeria’s literacy issues and promoting the preservation of its rich culture. -via Innovation Village / September 12, 2023
The primary goal of this collaborative effort is to provide easily accessible children’s ebooks to young Nigerians. By doing so, it aims to encourage literacy among Nigerian youth while also fostering an appreciation for their unique cultural heritage. -via Innovation Village / September 12, 2023
NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his talented basketball family have recently announced their decision to invest in well-established Greek wine companies. Hellenic Wineries and Boutari Winery, both with a rich history spanning over a century, will now have the Antetokounmpo brothers as ten percent shareholders. -via Greek City Times / September 11, 2023