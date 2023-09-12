Kevin Porter's girlfriend suffered fractured neck vertebra after alleged attack

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged attack on his girlfriend at a New York City hotel left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday. Porter, 23, is charged with felony assault and strangulation in connection with the incident Monday at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. He was not required to enter a plea during his brief court appearance.
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
NBA-TV showing Rockets games today, starting with — I kid you not — Kevin Porter Jr.’s 50-point game against the Bucks. – 9:19 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, As Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested, charged with assault in New York, Rockets must wait for NBA investigation, ruling to act. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. faces felony charges for strangling his girlfriend #NBA
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
While the NBA is conducting its own investigation, the Houston Rockets aren’t allowed to administer any immediate punishment on Kevin Porter Jr., including a suspension. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:46 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El ‘perp walk’ de Kevin Porter, Jr. Las agencias de policía gustan de mostrar estos momentos del sospechoso esposado siendo transportado a la cárcel para calmar la población de su ciudad.
Conflige frontalmente con la presunción de inocencia.
pic.twitter.com/qrc7QeSPI5 – 5:02 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick 😶 pic.twitter.com/Q1eC7DHivb – 3:28 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
I would not expect any discipline against Kevin Porter Jr. until there is a full investigation by the NBA.
The Rockets can certainly tell Porter Jr. to stay away during training camp.
Porter Jr. signed a four-year $72.6M rookie extension last October.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Story on Kevin Porter Jr that includes a statement from the Rockets and a breakdown of the guarantees in Porter’s contract
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Rockets G Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend in a New York hotel early this morning, per @abcnews.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Porter jr arrested and charged with assault and strangulation sportando.basketball/en/kevin-porte… – 2:29 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
From the Rockets: “We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr. We have no further comment at this time.” – 2:13 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. arrested in New York, charged with assault in domestic violence case
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. arrested for domestic violence in New York, per report
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kevin Porter Jr. is under police custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend, WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.
The story unfolded on Monday morning after an evening out ⤵️
More on this storyline
Porter, who had been in police custody since his arrest around 6:45 a.m. Monday, was ordered to post $75,000 cash or obtain a $100,000 bond to secure his release. He was also ordered to stay away from his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. Porter is due back in court in Manhattan on Oct. 16. The Rockets are scheduled to play a preseason game that day in San Antonio, with their regular season tipping off about two weeks later. -via ESPN / September 12, 2023
According to a criminal complaint, Gondrezick told police that he punched her repeatedly in the face with a closed fist, cutting her above the right eye and causing bruising and substantial pain to her face. Gondrezick said the NBA star also forcefully squeezed her neck with his hands, causing her difficulty breathing, redness and bruising to her neck. -via ESPN / September 12, 2023
Porter Jr. allegedly attacked the victim overnight Monday at the Millennium Hilton New York hotel near the United Nations on First Avenue. His girlfriend was taken to the hospital with at least one broken bone and bruising, law enforcement officials told NBC New York. -via NBC New York / September 12, 2023