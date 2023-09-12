Kings waive Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After signing JaVale McGee to a free agent deal, the Sacramento Kings are waiving centers Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta to give them a chance to play elsewhere. Both signed partially guaranteed one-year deals with Kings this summer.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
League sources confirm the Sacramento Kings are releasing centers Neemias Queta and Nerlens Noel. – 5:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms the Sacramento Kings are waiving Neemias Queta and Nerlens Noel to give them an opportunity to play somewhere else, as reported by Woj. – 5:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that the Kings are waiving both Neemias Queta and Nerlens Noel so they can pursue other opportunities after the arrival of JaVale McGee. @wojespn first with the news. – 5:58 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: After signing JaVale McGee to a free agent deal, the Sacramento Kings are waiving centers Nerlens Noel and Neemias Queta to give them a chance to play elsewhere. Both signed partially guaranteed one-year deals with Kings this summer. – 5:56 PM
Terms of the deal were not disclosed per team policy, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Kings gave McGee a one-year guaranteed contract for the veteran minimum. A minimum contract for a player with 10 or more years of NBA service is nearly $3.2 million. Under the minimum salary exception, only about $2 million counts against the team’s salary cap. The guaranteed contract doesn’t guarantee McGee a spot on the roster, but it might give him an inside track. The Kings have six centers under contract: Sabonis, McGee, Alex Len, Nerlens Noel, Neemias Queta and Skal Labissiere. -via Sacramento Bee / September 4, 2023
Only Sabonis, Len and McGee have guaranteed contracts. Sources have told The Sacramento Bee the Kings plan to assign Labissiere to the G League Stockton Kings, so that will likely leave McGee, Len, Noel and Queta to compete for two roster spots. -via Sacramento Bee / September 4, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Sacramento Kings signed Neemias Queta to a two-year, $4.2 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Queta has a partial guarantee for the 2023-24 season. His salary for the 2024-25 season is non-guaranteed. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / August 10, 2023