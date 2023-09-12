Nemanja Bjelica signs contract in Serbia

After an injury-riddled 2022-23 season, Serbian power forward Nemanja Bjelica officially returns to Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade, where he played from 2008 to 2010. The contract details were not announced in the official club release.
Bjelica, the NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors in 2022, parted ways with Fenerbahce on Tuesday morning. Before his departure, he still had a year left in the deal with the Turkish team. -via BasketNews / September 12, 2023
Forced to the sidelines with a calf injury for most of the 2022-23 season, Nemanja Bjelica looking to potentially bounce back seems to prompt a return to Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet. Bjelica, 35, will be joining the training camp of the team based in Belgrade, according to Serbian outlet Meridian Sport. -via EuroHoops.net / September 11, 2023
Kerr likened the additions of Saric and Joseph to Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica for the 2022 championship season, and even to Zaza Pachulia and David West in previous years. “We needed guys like Saric and Cory Joseph who have been through the NBA rigors and understand what it means to be a leader from the middle of the roster and how important that is,” Kerr said, later adding, “Mike really recognized that was an area we needed help, so he went out without many resources and fortified our roster and put us in position moving forward.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / July 22, 2023