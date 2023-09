Nemanja Bjelica signs contract in Serbia

Forced to the sidelines with a calf injury for most of the 2022-23 season, Nemanja Bjelica looking to potentially bounce back seems to prompt a return to Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet. Bjelica, 35, will be joining the training camp of the team based in Belgrade, according to Serbian outlet Meridian Sport . -via EuroHoops.net / September 11, 2023