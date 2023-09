No serious talks between Immanuel Quickley, Knicks?

Immanuel Quickley is eligible for a rookie extension. The deadline to reach an agreement is Oct. 24 – one day before the regular season. Traditionally, negotiations with players in Quickley’s situation (mid to late first-round picks who have played well enough to earn a significant extension) start to pick up in earnest prior to training camp. Teams generally don’t want these young, important players unhappy as they enter camp. We’ll find out in a few weeks whether the Knicks and Quickley can reach an extension agreement. I would be a bit surprised if they didn’t get a deal done . -via SportsNet New York / September 2, 2023