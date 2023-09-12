No serious talks between Immanuel Quickley, Knicks?

According to an NBA source, there has been some base-touching between the sides on a Quickley extension, but no serious talks as of yet. There’s some pessimism about whether a deal can get done, but talks are not expected to heat up until October. “No substantive stuff. There is basically a month or so, but in these things, that is plenty of time,” the source told Heavy Sports.
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Still time but source says ‘no substantive talks’ on an Immanuel Quickley extension with @nyknicks.
Quickley is said to want in the range of nine figures for four years, but speculation has him more likely in the $20M-per-year range.
heavy.com/sports/new-yor… – 10:37 PM
One NBA executive said the expected asking price for Quickley will put him in the range of what Brunson got from the Knicks—four years and $104 million. That might be a little too rich for New York, but Quickley can be expected to get something, at least, in the range of $80 million for four years. “He is going to want nine figures,” the executive told Heavy Sports. “And that’s for four years. I can’t say the Knicks will go that high but they might have to. He is not a guy you want to send to restricted free agency.” -via Heavy.com / September 12, 2023
Something worth noting: In the middle of the 2022-23 season, some members of the organization felt strongly that the Knicks would end up extending Immanuel Quickley, per SNY sources. Of course, things can go sideways during contract negotiations. But I assume that the Knicks will do what they need to in order to extend a player who has exceeded all expectations based on his draft position -via SportsNet New York / September 8, 2023
Immanuel Quickley is eligible for a rookie extension. The deadline to reach an agreement is Oct. 24 – one day before the regular season. Traditionally, negotiations with players in Quickley’s situation (mid to late first-round picks who have played well enough to earn a significant extension) start to pick up in earnest prior to training camp. Teams generally don’t want these young, important players unhappy as they enter camp. We’ll find out in a few weeks whether the Knicks and Quickley can reach an extension agreement. I would be a bit surprised if they didn’t get a deal done. -via SportsNet New York / September 2, 2023