Ronnie 2K: Paul George may no longer be the top NBA 2K player in the league

In speaking with ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview to promote the release of NBA 2K24, Ronnie 2K says that LA Clippers star Paul George has been the best NBA player at NBA 2K for a while. That seat as the league’s best player, however, might be getting a little hot. “I’ve always said it was Paul George,” Ronnie 2K told ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly. “I feel like he’s getting to play less because he’s, you know, doing his podcast thing, which is, by the way, awesome. His podcast is so good. Yeah, I think his seat is kind of like starting to empty. I mean, Devin Booker’s definitely up there. Like, we got to see him play a lot last year and he won the ESPN Players Tournament. “I would love to see a game between Devin Booker and Paul George. See that rivalry come to NBA 2K. That would be really, really fun.”Source: Tomer Azarly @ Clutch Points