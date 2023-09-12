Ronnie 2K: Paul George may no longer be the top NBA 2K player in the league

In speaking with ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview to promote the release of NBA 2K24, Ronnie 2K says that LA Clippers star Paul George has been the best NBA player at NBA 2K for a while. That seat as the league’s best player, however, might be getting a little hot. “I’ve always said it was Paul George,” Ronnie 2K told ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly. “I feel like he’s getting to play less because he’s, you know, doing his podcast thing, which is, by the way, awesome. His podcast is so good. Yeah, I think his seat is kind of like starting to empty. I mean, Devin Booker’s definitely up there. Like, we got to see him play a lot last year and he won the ESPN Players Tournament. “I would love to see a game between Devin Booker and Paul George. See that rivalry come to NBA 2K. That would be really, really fun.”
Source: Tomer Azarly @ Clutch Points
Steve Ballmer spoke about his decision to buy the Clippers while appearing on the “Podcast P with Paul George,” explaining how he knew he had to jump at the opportunity when the team came up for sale. Looking back on the situation now, though, Ballmer believes he could’ve paid around $200 million less. “I was all in, but then it got into the bid process. And I was still all in, but we were in the bid process and I just said, ‘I’m gonna get this team,'” Ballmer said. “People thought I way overpaid, but I got the team. I probably paid 10% more, maybe, than I needed to.” -via The Score / September 9, 2023
Clutch Points: “I worked out for Indiana twice… [They] passed me for Miles Plumlee, but it’s cool… they should blame themselves that you ain’t in Indiana anymore.” Draymond Green on almost being teammates with Paul George on the Pacers 😲 (via @PodcastPShow) pic.twitter.com/DgiYJtecsR -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 7, 2023
After battling injuries for much of last season, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George should be fully healthy for the beginning of training camp, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said in an appearance on Chris Haynes and Marc Stein’s This League-Uncut podcast. “They’re both on track to be 100% by the time training camp starts, and that’s what we need,” Lue said. “You know, our best players will be healthy, and we’ve just been in an unfortunate situation where our two best players (haven’t had) a full season together the last three years and that’s been tough on us.” -via Hoops Rumors / September 5, 2023