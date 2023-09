Woj: Kevin Porter's NBA future in jeopardy

In a Tuesday television appearance, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared his insight. Among his comments: The league has launched an investigation, and they will handle it in the near-term. The Houston Rockets, by the by-laws, they can’t suspend or waive him while this investigation is going on. But Adam Silver could put Porter on administrative leave. There’s no question that Kevin Porter Jr.’s future, not just with the Rockets but in the NBA, is very much in peril. These are extremely serious allegations Source: Ben DuBose @ Rockets Wire