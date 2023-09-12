Woj: Kevin Porter's NBA future in jeopardy

In a Tuesday television appearance, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared his insight. Among his comments: The league has launched an investigation, and they will handle it in the near-term. The Houston Rockets, by the by-laws, they can’t suspend or waive him while this investigation is going on. But Adam Silver could put Porter on administrative leave. There’s no question that Kevin Porter Jr.’s future, not just with the Rockets but in the NBA, is very much in peril. These are extremely serious allegations.
Source: Ben DuBose @ Rockets Wire
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Houston Rockets should cut Kevin Porter Jr. as soon possible. I get that the league is involved so their hands are tied. But as soon as the league allows, the organization should move on before another dollar of his contract gets guaranteed (which happens on opening night). – 6:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rockets’ Kevin Porter charged with felony assault, broke girlfriend’s neck vertebra prosecutors say
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 5:20 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Assistant Manhattan DA Mirah Curzer said Kevin Porter Jr. has a history of abusing Kysre Gondrezick, including an incident in which he rammed his car into hers. KPJ didn’t stop attacking Gondrezick until she ran out into the hallway covered in blood. abc13.com/kevin-porter-j… – 3:59 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Porter jr reportedly left girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick with fractured neck vertebra sportando.basketball/en/kevin-porte… – 2:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebra in NYC assault, prosecutors say houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged attack on his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, at a New York City hotel left her with a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday.
spr.ly/6012P22wM – 1:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The AP has more details from Kevin Porter Jr’s arraignment this morning in New York. He’s due back in court on October 16. The details from the criminal complaint are gruesome apnews.com/article/housto… – 1:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
NBA-TV showing Rockets games today, starting with — I kid you not — Kevin Porter Jr.’s 50-point game against the Bucks. – 9:19 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, As Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested, charged with assault in New York, Rockets must wait for NBA investigation, ruling to act. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. faces felony charges for strangling his girlfriend #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:41 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
While the NBA is conducting its own investigation, the Houston Rockets aren’t allowed to administer any immediate punishment on Kevin Porter Jr., including a suspension. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:46 PM
Gondrezick was asleep when her pro baller beau allegedly started beating her, the sources added. -via New York Post / September 12, 2023
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged attack on his girlfriend at a New York City hotel left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday. Porter, 23, is charged with felony assault and strangulation in connection with the incident Monday at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. He was not required to enter a plea during his brief court appearance. -via ESPN / September 12, 2023