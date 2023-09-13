Adam Silver on Damian Lillard, Harden trade requests: Don't like them... We want players/teams to honor contracts

Sean Highkin: Adam Silver asked by @HowardBeck about James Harden/Damian Lillard trade requests: “Don’t like them, as a league. I want players and teams to both honor their contracts. I’m watching everything going on in Portland and Philadelphia and hoping they get resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. I’m glad it seems to have calmed down as far as public discourse.”
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about the Damian Lillard and James Harden trade demand situations, Adam Silver reiterates that he doesn’t like trade demands and that “I’m watching both situations.” – 3:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Adam Silver asked by @HowardBeck about Harden/Lillard trade requests: “Don’t like them, as a league. I want players and teams to both honor their contracts. I’m watching everything going on in Portland and Philadelphia and hoping they get resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. I’m… – 3:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA to crack down on star absences, with rule potentially impacting Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo. sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/13/nba… Math under new rule would grow even more complex for Erik Spoelstra if Damian Lillard is added. – 2:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Aaron Rodgers a cautionary tale for Heat with Damian Lillard? sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/13/ask… – 1:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Aaron Rodgers a cautionary tale for the ages for Heat with Damian Lillard? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/13/ask… Plus: The remnants of free agency; digging more into numerology. – 8:20 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat-Lillard speculation remains a zero-sum game three weeks from camp sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/12/hea… – 5:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“What’s the next step?”
@adaniels33 and @RickKamlaSports discuss the latest on Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/3PNbDjs8IN – 3:09 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Damian Lillard will still attend training camp for any club he is on sportando.basketball/en/damian-lill… – 2:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff games with 10+ three-pointers:
2 — Damian Lillard
1 — Klay Thompson
Nobody else has done it. pic.twitter.com/ZEr40KsjtY – 12:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Numerical assignments tend to be an afterthought when it comes to NBA training camps. But for the Heat, No. 0 remains available, the number that now-and-again Heat wing Josh Richardson previously wore. A look at a certain zero-sum Dame game. sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/12/hea… – 12:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat reportedly favorite to sign Kelly Oubre, but only if they trade for Lillard
nbcsports.com/nba/news/heat-… – 10:42 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat-Lillard speculation remains a zero-sum game three weeks from camp. sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/12/hea… The “tells” are limited, but speculation, as expected, increases as camp approaches. Where it all stands. – 9:31 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard, according to NBA sources, would go wherever traded, despite report, but would an NBA team risk giving up major assets for what would be an unhappy point guard owed $216 million?
Seems doubtful.
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 11:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
New report echoes idea Lillard only will report to Portland, Miami training camps. Really?
nbcsports.com/nba/news/new-r… – 9:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, are we waiting for Damian Lillard to be fined or suspended now? pic.twitter.com/Srj9Z6jWVZ – 7:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard would only report to training camp in Portland or Miami, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/damia… – 7:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
From the beginning I’ve never bought the idea that Dame would hold out if he’s traded somewhere besides Miami. Still don’t buy it. – 6:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The two teams “re-engaging” on a Dame Lillard front is more important than it seems since it feels like they barely even “engaged” lol – 6:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dame will not show up to training camp if he’s traded to a team other than Miami, per @ShamsCharania 👀
“At this point… the only two training camps that Damian Lillard would report to, in theory: Portland and Miami.”
(via @TheRally)
pic.twitter.com/zStpZDQRXy – 6:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So per Shams, Damian Lillard would not report to a training camp other than the Miami Heat or Portland Trail Blazers
“Expect Miami and Portland to re-engage before the start of training camp coming up here in the next 2 and a half weeks.” – 6:27 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The last time NBA stars had Team USA jerseys on their chest ⬇️ 👀
🇺🇸 LeBron James – 2012 Olympics
🇺🇸 Steph Curry – 2014 World Cup
🇺🇸 Anthony Davis – 2014 World Cup
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – 2016 Olympics
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant – 2021 Olympics
🇺🇸 Damian Lillard – 2021 Olympics – 4:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cam Payne would particularly work for the Heat if both Herro and Lowry are dealt for Lillard. If. Such is being caught in a holding pattern. – 2:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Cam Payne (10.3, 4.5 ast, 36.8 on 3s for Suns & being released by Spurs, per Woj) joins Oubre, Dragic as best guards left in free agency. Heat – with 13 players on standard deals – must find 14th with minimum deal. They await Lillard verdict; they’re $3.4 M under second apron. – 2:01 PM
Donte Grantham @DonteGrantham32
Steph, Dame,Kyrie
DBook, PG , Harden
Bron, Kawhi, Tatum
KD, Dray, Zion
AD, BAM, Embid – 12:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has spoken to Steph Curry, KD, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond about joining, per @ShamsCharania, @joevardon.
Devin Booker, Dame Lillard, De’Aaron Fox and Kyrie also have “serious interest.” pic.twitter.com/AG1kLDBDyr – 9:52 AM
More on this storyline
Of course, Lillard wouldn’t be the first star player to land where he didn’t want to play. If the Blazers and a team other than Miami hammered out a deal that Portland deemed more desirable than what they could acquire through dealing with the Heat, sources say Lillard would show up to his new team, do his job and play to the best of his abilities. -via Oregonian / September 12, 2023
But his desire to go to Miami, sources say, would not dissipate. As Charania stated, that trade demand would still exist. He would be seeking to get out of wherever he found himself the day he arrived. -via Oregonian / September 12, 2023
“I’m told the only two training camps that Damian Lillard would report to, in theory, Portland and Miami,” Charania said on The Rally. “So, if a team like Toronto, for instance, were to trade for Damian Lillard, I do not believe Lillard would even report. I believe that that standing trade request would still be there if here were to be traded to a team like Toronto, or anyone else really that wants to take a chance at this situation.” An NBA sources tell The Oregonian/OregonLive that this claim is only partially true. -via Oregonian / September 12, 2023
