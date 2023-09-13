Adam Silver on Kevin Porter Jr. situation: The allegations here are horrific

Jonathan Feigen: Adam Silver, at the Board of Governors press conference, on Kevin Porter Jr. “The allegations here are horrific.” Adam Silver indicated the NBA could move more slowly in the Kevin Porter case because “we’re not in season.”
Source: Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen
Source: Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Silver on Kevin Porter Jr. (continued): “We have a bit of time to decide whether it would be appropriate for him to go to training camp or not.” – 3:38 PM
Silver on Kevin Porter Jr. (continued): “We have a bit of time to decide whether it would be appropriate for him to go to training camp or not.” – 3:38 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Adam Silver on Kevin Porter Jr: “Yes the allegations here are horrific. No question about it. I don’t know anything more than the actual facts other than reading those allegations.”
Silver says because the NBA is not in-season, they can afford to take their time and investigate. – 3:36 PM
Adam Silver on Kevin Porter Jr: “Yes the allegations here are horrific. No question about it. I don’t know anything more than the actual facts other than reading those allegations.”
Silver says because the NBA is not in-season, they can afford to take their time and investigate. – 3:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
On Kevin Porter Jr., Adam Silver calls the allegations “horrific.” Silver says the NBA will follow the collectively bargained domestic violence policy. Says the league and team will decide “whether it will be appropriate for [Porter] to go to training camp or not.” – 3:34 PM
On Kevin Porter Jr., Adam Silver calls the allegations “horrific.” Silver says the NBA will follow the collectively bargained domestic violence policy. Says the league and team will decide “whether it will be appropriate for [Porter] to go to training camp or not.” – 3:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On Kevin Porter Jr., Adam Silver says, “the allegations are horrific but I don’t know anything more.” Silver says this coming before season starts, NBA has more time to gather information. – 3:33 PM
On Kevin Porter Jr., Adam Silver says, “the allegations are horrific but I don’t know anything more.” Silver says this coming before season starts, NBA has more time to gather information. – 3:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Silver, at the Board of Governors press conference, on Kevin Porter Jr. “The allegations here are horrific.” – 3:32 PM
Adam Silver, at the Board of Governors press conference, on Kevin Porter Jr. “The allegations here are horrific.” – 3:32 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
This column from @sportsreiter gets at the heart of the Kevin Porter Jr. issue: We all saw something like this coming. And the Rockets, rather than step in, protected themselves: cbssports.com/nba/news/sadly… – 12:00 PM
This column from @sportsreiter gets at the heart of the Kevin Porter Jr. issue: We all saw something like this coming. And the Rockets, rather than step in, protected themselves: cbssports.com/nba/news/sadly… – 12:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“These are really disturbing allegations”
Houston Rockets beat writer, Jonathan Feigen, joined NBA Today to talk about the future of Kevin Porter Jr.
@JumpShot8 | @SamMitchellNBA | @Jonathan_Feigen pic.twitter.com/f8KkdCZfdV – 10:40 AM
“These are really disturbing allegations”
Houston Rockets beat writer, Jonathan Feigen, joined NBA Today to talk about the future of Kevin Porter Jr.
@JumpShot8 | @SamMitchellNBA | @Jonathan_Feigen pic.twitter.com/f8KkdCZfdV – 10:40 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sadly, the allegations against Kevin Porter Jr. aren’t shocking. Why didn’t more help didn’t come sooner?
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/sadly… – 7:57 PM
Sadly, the allegations against Kevin Porter Jr. aren’t shocking. Why didn’t more help didn’t come sooner?
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/sadly… – 7:57 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Houston Rockets should cut Kevin Porter Jr. as soon possible. I get that the league is involved so their hands are tied. But as soon as the league allows, the organization should move on before another dollar of his contract gets guaranteed (which happens on opening night). – 6:49 PM
The Houston Rockets should cut Kevin Porter Jr. as soon possible. I get that the league is involved so their hands are tied. But as soon as the league allows, the organization should move on before another dollar of his contract gets guaranteed (which happens on opening night). – 6:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rockets’ Kevin Porter charged with felony assault, broke girlfriend’s neck vertebra prosecutors say
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 5:20 PM
Rockets’ Kevin Porter charged with felony assault, broke girlfriend’s neck vertebra prosecutors say
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 5:20 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Assistant Manhattan DA Mirah Curzer said Kevin Porter Jr. has a history of abusing Kysre Gondrezick, including an incident in which he rammed his car into hers. KPJ didn’t stop attacking Gondrezick until she ran out into the hallway covered in blood. abc13.com/kevin-porter-j… – 3:59 PM
Assistant Manhattan DA Mirah Curzer said Kevin Porter Jr. has a history of abusing Kysre Gondrezick, including an incident in which he rammed his car into hers. KPJ didn’t stop attacking Gondrezick until she ran out into the hallway covered in blood. abc13.com/kevin-porter-j… – 3:59 PM
More on this storyline
Jackson Gatlin: They were out at a club apparently and there was a disagreement I guess with the DJ in the club and KPJ took the laptop of said DJ and smashed it on the floor. Just completely destroyed it and started tearing the place up and the Rockets, they immediately got him out of there. -via YouTube / September 13, 2023
In a Tuesday television appearance, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared his insight. Among his comments: The league has launched an investigation, and they will handle it in the near-term. The Houston Rockets, by the by-laws, they can’t suspend or waive him while this investigation is going on. But Adam Silver could put Porter on administrative leave. There’s no question that Kevin Porter Jr.’s future, not just with the Rockets but in the NBA, is very much in peril. These are extremely serious allegations. -via Rockets Wire / September 12, 2023