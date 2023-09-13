Bill Simmons thinks Knicks will land Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid or Donovan Mitchell within a year

NBA commenter Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently dropped a major bold prediction about the future of the Knicks’ franchise. “They’ll get one of those three guys, I guarantee,” said Simmons on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “Giannis [Antetokounmpo], [Joel] Embiid, or [Donovan] Mitchell will be on that team a year from now.”
Source: Jackson Stone @ Clutch Points
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
During the 2023 #FIBAWC, American athletics superstar Noah Lyles shared his opinion on whether NBA winners should be called “World Champions” 🤔
Giannis Antetokounmpo totally stands with him, explaining Germany is the only team that can do it now 🇩🇪
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1553… – 2:29 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Back at it again with my guys 😃🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BKiaOUX8df – 8:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers have the reigning MVP in Embiid, and (at least for now), a 10-time All Star in Harden.
But if there’s one player who can help them escape nearly a decade of team-building mistakes, it’s Tyrese Maxey. And it all comes down to his playmaking.
allphly.com/the-sixers-tit… – 10:31 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Kicking off the written coverage portion of @PHLY_Sports / @PHLY_Sixers launch day:
Joel Embiid made modern history with back-to-back scoring titles as a center.
Here’s the case for why scoring *less* should be his goal for the 2023-24 season:
allphly.com/sixers-news-an… – 10:02 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA top 100 player rankings: Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Giannis eye No. 1; LeBron James falls out of top 10
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 9:35 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin is excited to work with Giannis Antetokounmpo: “We’re here to win” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:00 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Quietly grinding all summer 🐺 pic.twitter.com/15f7AnkyAs – 11:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“Giannis and I are on the same page. We have a great relationship thus far. He’s been pleasant to get to know and he wants to win and I want to win and it’s that simple.” – Bucks coach Adrian Griffin
Full story, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4852964/2023/0… – 5:20 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: As Adrian Griffin’s first Bucks season approaches, he and Giannis are ‘on same page’ theathletic.com/4852964/2023/0… – 5:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New #Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said he is ‘aligned’ with Giannis Antetokounmpo on championship expectations 🏆
had an update on roster health 🏥 & his excitement heading into his first training camp 📈
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 3:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Joel Embiid is a free agent.
An international team free agent.
And after a disappointing fourth-place finish in Manilla, Team USA needs to sign him. si.com/nba/2023/09/11… – 11:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
In head-to-head matchups:
Jokic — Embiid —
21.9 PPG 25.7 PPG
8.9 RPG 11.9 RPG
7.4 APG 2.1. BPG
50.9 FG% 45.3 FG%
Joel is up 5-2. pic.twitter.com/MUq5Z55wU4 – 11:17 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Sixers head coach Nick Nurse says he’s going to need a number of different things from Joel Embiid.
Eddie Johnson on why the star center should be open to his new head coach’s requests. pic.twitter.com/i1El2SV0MC – 4:26 PM
Frank Urbina @FrankUrbina_
Starters:
G: Steph Curry
G: Anthony Edwards
F: Jayson Tatum
F: Kevin Durant
C: Joel Embiid
Bench: Booker, Jaylen Brown, Adebayo, Mikal Bridges, Reaves, Haliburton, Holmgren
More on HoopsHype: hoopshype.com/lists/team-usa… – 3:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Diehard Commanders fan Kevin Durant in the building for the season opener. Decent sports weekend for him after watching Coco Gauff win the US Open yesterday.
Joel Embiid also in attendance. Sixers owner Josh Harris is the new Commanders owner. pic.twitter.com/sd7YEhY2dO – 2:16 PM
More on this storyline
Antetokounmpo discussed whether he considers himself African or European, having been born in Greece. “We grew up in a Nigerian household,” he said. “(But) sometimes the way I operate, it’s a little bit Greek, it’s a little bit European because I went to school, most of my friends are Greek and European. It’s a little bit of both.” Antetokounmpo said he may represent the Greece in international competition, “but at the end of the day everybody knows that I’m Nigerian.” He mentioned how he was able to go to Nigeria earlier this summer with his family. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / September 13, 2023
“I wanted to back him up so bad,” Antetokounmpo said. “He received so much backlash for saying the like obvious, but I think people don’t understand it. It’s like an arrogance thing. “You cannot say you are the world champ because you play in the best league in the world.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / September 13, 2023
On an episode of the 48 Minutes podcast, Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed that he plans to take a trip to Houston to workout with Hakeem Olajuwon before the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. As expected, fans were very excited to hear the news, and rightfully so. Antetokounmpo has previously worked out with greats like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett, and Olajuwon may now be added to the list. -via Behind The Buck Pass / September 12, 2023
Team USA has done some recruiting of Joel Embiid, who holds both United States and French citizenship, but the Philadelphia 76ers star has thus far been noncommittal in his plans. -via ESPN / September 11, 2023
Could Joel Embiid, expected in the French team but who has an American passport, come and strengthen you? Grant Hill: He’s a young player… who has a choice. We would all like to be 7-feet tall, under 30 years old and able to choose (he laughs). I think the situation he finds himself in shows how much the rest of the world wants to win titles, how certain nations can become welcoming lands for talented players. This is a reality for Joel. -via L’Equipe / September 9, 2023
Everyone wants a player like him so why not you? Grant Hill: Of course. That’s a hell of a talent. But there’s also a chance that he won’t play, or decides not to play. It’s good to be young, to have talent and options. He’s a smart guy, and he’ll make the best decision for him. -via L’Equipe / September 9, 2023
