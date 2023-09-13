Brandon Ingram to wait until next summer before engaging in extension talks with Pelicans

Two years remain on the five-year pact Brandon Ingram signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020. Ingram, who is owed $33.8 million this season and $36.0 million next season, is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Pelicans before the start of the regular season in October. Multiple sources told The Times-Picayune that Ingram will wait until next summer before engaging in extension talks with the franchise that acquired him in the Anthony Davis trade four years ago.
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
All indications are that Brandon Ingram will wait on signing an extension. If he makes All-NBA this season, he is line for a gargantuan bag. But becoming All-NBA eligible will require him to do something he hasn’t since his rookie season. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 12:16 PM
Within the Pelicans organization, there is no anxiety about Ingram waiting until next summer to engage on an extension. That is because both sides understand that Ingram can significantly increase his future earning potential with a stellar 2023-24 season. If Ingram makes an All-NBA team in the upcoming season, he will become “Supermax”-eligible. That means he could sign a five-year extension, the average annual value of which would start at 35% of the salary cap. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / September 13, 2023
Christian Clark: Brandon Ingram is out against Germany, Team USA says. Upper respiratory illness. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / September 8, 2023
Drew Brees on his thoughts on the New Orleans Pelicans and who he enjoys watching on that team: “I think that they’re a team that a couple years ago during my last year and that’s when we drafted Zion [Williamson] and we drafted Jackson Hayes, right? I think there was a ton of excitement around the team. I feel like we’re in no shortage of this young talent, right? But it’s a matter of putting it all together. [Brandon] Ingram has proven to be an UNBELIEVABLE scorer and I think whenever you build a team, it’s a combination of veteran leadership along with young productive guys that can continue to grow and develop and they gotta stay healthy though, you know? I always feel that we’ve been always fighting the injury bug in the last few years so, we gotta find a way to stay healthy and get our way into the playoffs and start ascending once we get there.” -via YouTube / September 6, 2023