Former LeBron James associate caught up in PEDs scandal but no indication LeBron 'did anything wrong'

A decade ago, the federal Biogenesis investigation — dubbed “Operation Strikeout” by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents — led to the conviction of clinic mastermind Tony Bosch, a self-described biochemist, and seven associates. For Major League Baseball, the scandal ensnared Alex Rodriguez, Nelson Cruz and Ryan Braun, the top names among 21 players who would end up suspended and, at least temporarily, disgraced. But what has not been publicly known until now — found in more than 1,400 pages of unredacted federal investigative documents obtained by ESPN — are the names of other athletes and figures, from world champion boxers and wrestlers to fitness gurus, entertainers and even law enforcement officials, who surfaced during the investigation of the largest doping operation in U.S. sports history. Among them are former WWE star Paul “The Big Show” Wight; former boxing champion Shannon Briggs; one of the most well-known trainers of prominent athletes in David Alexander; and Ernest “Randy” Mims, a longtime friend and business manager of LeBron James.
Source: Mike Fish @ ESPN
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What could USA Basketball men’s roster look like at Paris Olympics? Curry, LeBron, Durant and a lot more talent.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dwight wants to join LeBron on Team USA for the Olympics… or else.
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
My son made his own set of basketball cards with “jersey patches” (using some old plastic) for @JaMorant , Wemby, Bron and MJ pic.twitter.com/yqgfYQaTHS – 7:10 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! Thoughts on LeBron reportedly going into “Expendables” mode to assemble a ’24 Olympic team (with AD?) and the NBA cracking down on rest games. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James falls out of top 10 in CBS Sports’ annual NBA 100 player rankings, but who’s to say we’re right?
(By @sportsreiter)
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! What does it mean for the Lakers and LeBron’s career twilight if he’s recruiting superstars (including AD) for the 2024 Games? Especially if the NBA is cracking down on stars resting? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors star guard is reportedly one of the players LeBron James is recruiting for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/11/rep… – 10:00 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA top 100 player rankings: Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Giannis eye No. 1; LeBron James falls out of top 10
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors star guard is reportedly one of the players LeBron James is recruiting for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/09/11/rep… – 10:35 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The last time NBA stars had Team USA jerseys on their chest ⬇️ 👀
🇺🇸 LeBron James – 2012 Olympics
🇺🇸 Steph Curry – 2014 World Cup
🇺🇸 Anthony Davis – 2014 World Cup
🇺🇸 Kyrie Irving – 2016 Olympics
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant – 2021 Olympics
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
It’s been this long since @KingJames has been involved with Team USA 😳 pic.twitter.com/6lW1EDEZgc – 3:19 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
LeBron James wants to play for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics!
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS + REB + AST in the playoffs:
12,595 — LeBron James
9,010 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
8,795 — Tim Duncan
8,340 — Shaquille O’Neal
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We’ve got a GREAT show for you today. Come join.
✅ FIBA takeaways
✅ LeBron forming another superteam
✅ Most hyped teams in Denver, ranked
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Will Stephen Curry play in the 2024 Olympics? LeBron is trying to ensure as much. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:07 PM
Donte Grantham @DonteGrantham32
Steph, Dame,Kyrie
DBook, PG , Harden
Bron, Kawhi, Tatum
KD, Dray, Zion
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron as a rookie:
20.9 PPG
5.5 RPG
5.9 APG
1.6 SPG
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🇺🇸 Some thoughts on what went wrong for Team USA, whether Steph and LeBron will save them, and more on players from the countries that actually won medals:
🇩🇪 Franz Wagner’s bright future
🇷🇸 Nikola Jovic’s value
🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks’ shooting
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James wants to play in 2024 Olympics and is already recruiting other stars for Team USA, per report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron reportedly wants to play in Paris Olympics, is recruiting other stars
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James Recruits NBA Stars for 2024 Olympics sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 10:11 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
LeBron James after seeing Dillon Brooks drop 40 on Team USA at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/chqlNZQBg1 – 10:11 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I think it’ll be really cool to see Team USA trot out the old stars one last time in Paris next summer. Still have questions about what they’ll do on the interior, but having LeBron/KD/Steph all seemingly on board is sweet. Even if they’re all in their upper 30s. – 9:54 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James is reportedly ready to commit for 2024 Paris Olympics & has spoken with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant about joining the team 👀 pic.twitter.com/s83syoPEfb – 9:52 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has spoken to Steph Curry, KD, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond about joining, per @ShamsCharania, @joevardon.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James is reportedly ready to commit for 2024 Paris Olympics & are in talks with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant about joining the team 👀 pic.twitter.com/DIA3owcavd – 9:50 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Potential Team USA players for the 2024 Olympic Games range from LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant to Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
LeBron, KD, and Stephen Curry could commit to Team USA for the 2024 Olympics, per @ShamsCharania. – 9:19 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: LeBron James wants to represent Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics and is spearheading group of future Hall of Famers – including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant – prepared to commit.
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Tell me collinsworth didn’t just compare darren waller to LEBRON JAMES?!? 😂😂😂😂😂😂 – 9:33 PM
More on this storyline
While reporting this story, ESPN was told by federal authorities that they found nothing to suggest that Alexander — who has trained James — or Mims provided any PEDs to any athletes. But because both had a relationship with James, their involvement in the investigation caused investigators to look at whether James might have been involved in any activity related to PEDs — and they concluded that he was not: “There was never any indication that LeBron James did anything wrong,” the lead DEA investigator said. -via ESPN / September 13, 2023
Mims, 47, is well-known as a key member of James’ inner circle and is described in the investigative documents as the “manager of LeBron James (Miami Heat basketball player).” Mims has held several business roles for the superstar, as well as positions with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. A 2019 ESPN+ documentary series, “More Than an Athlete,” portrayed Mims as a thoughtful, egoless worker who ensured everything runs on time. -via ESPN / September 13, 2023
In fact, although it had been widely reported that James worked at times with Alexander while playing for the Heat and later the Cleveland Cavaliers, that was not how the documents referred to the trainer. Rather, they identified Miami-based Alexander as the personal trainer of James’ wife. (State incorporation documents show she and Alexander also co-owned a cold-pressed juice and smoothie business at the time.) Stanfill, the former DEA investigator, said that because of the duo’s connection, the DEA examined whether Alexander’s actions had any connection to James and determined that they did not. “I can tell you that we looked into everything just because we knew this day would come … She wasn’t getting any supplements, anything like that. … There was never any indication that LeBron James did anything wrong.” -via ESPN / September 13, 2023