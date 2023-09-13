Giannis Antetokounmpo on future with Bucks: If there's a better situation to win a championship, I have to take it

NBA on ESPN: “I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner. … If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien I have to take that better situation.” Giannis Antetokounmpo on his future with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/XzucRXtmOv
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
Source: Twitter @ESPNNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
NBA Today is live w/ @JumpShot8 & @SamMitchellNBA
🎙️ Adam Silver speaks with the media
🗓️ New rules against resting 💫 players
🦌 Giannis agrees with Noah Lyles pic.twitter.com/TVJpH7ee9K – 4:00 PM
NBA Today is live w/ @JumpShot8 & @SamMitchellNBA
🎙️ Adam Silver speaks with the media
🗓️ New rules against resting 💫 players
🦌 Giannis agrees with Noah Lyles pic.twitter.com/TVJpH7ee9K – 4:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner. … If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien I have to take that better situation.”
Giannis on his future with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/XzucRXtmOv – 3:50 PM
“I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner. … If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien I have to take that better situation.”
Giannis on his future with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/XzucRXtmOv – 3:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to win MVP and DPOY in the same season:
Giannis
Hakeem
Jordan
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/Om1IM0zkbZ – 2:19 PM
Players to win MVP and DPOY in the same season:
Giannis
Hakeem
Jordan
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/Om1IM0zkbZ – 2:19 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Giannis backing up Noah Lyles 👀🍿
Should NBA champions be considered world champions?
(via 48 Minutes Podcast) pic.twitter.com/exrQ5MFSYe – 1:48 PM
Giannis backing up Noah Lyles 👀🍿
Should NBA champions be considered world champions?
(via 48 Minutes Podcast) pic.twitter.com/exrQ5MFSYe – 1:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most seasons with 100+ steals and 100+ blocks by an active player:
4 — Andre Drummond
2 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
2 — Draymond Green
2 — Anthony Davis
2 — Nerlens Noel
The only active players to do it more than once. pic.twitter.com/uudwQnlWG0 – 1:40 PM
Most seasons with 100+ steals and 100+ blocks by an active player:
4 — Andre Drummond
2 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
2 — Draymond Green
2 — Anthony Davis
2 — Nerlens Noel
The only active players to do it more than once. pic.twitter.com/uudwQnlWG0 – 1:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Noah Lyles’ side in world champion debate: ‘So much backlash for saying the obvious’
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 12:36 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Noah Lyles’ side in world champion debate: ‘So much backlash for saying the obvious’
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 12:36 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo puts an end to the whole ‘World Champs’ debate.
“I think some people don’t understand it. Maybe it’s an arrogance thing. In soccer, which is way bigger than the NBA the UCL champions don’t say they’re world champions.”
(📹: 48 minutes podcast) pic.twitter.com/6IVQfAJQTJ – 11:51 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo puts an end to the whole ‘World Champs’ debate.
“I think some people don’t understand it. Maybe it’s an arrogance thing. In soccer, which is way bigger than the NBA the UCL champions don’t say they’re world champions.”
(📹: 48 minutes podcast) pic.twitter.com/6IVQfAJQTJ – 11:51 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I was born in Greece, I represent the Greek national team, but at the end of the day everybody knows I’m Nigerian.”
(📹: 48 minutes podcast) pic.twitter.com/UrpNr46bcw – 11:41 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I was born in Greece, I represent the Greek national team, but at the end of the day everybody knows I’m Nigerian.”
(📹: 48 minutes podcast) pic.twitter.com/UrpNr46bcw – 11:41 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Giannis Antetokounmpo strongly reiterates that his future in Milwaukee is conditional nydailynews.com/2023/09/13/gia… – 11:11 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo strongly reiterates that his future in Milwaukee is conditional nydailynews.com/2023/09/13/gia… – 11:11 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
I know it’s getting old, but I don’t get how Americans still don’t understand what Noah Lyles said.
They don’t get the point behind the statement. It was about time an NBA superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo stood up for him.
The NBA is a domestic league. Not a global league. – 10:52 AM
I know it’s getting old, but I don’t get how Americans still don’t understand what Noah Lyles said.
They don’t get the point behind the statement. It was about time an NBA superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo stood up for him.
The NBA is a domestic league. Not a global league. – 10:52 AM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
So Giannis plans to get some tutoring from Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon (master of footwork and post moves) before the season? Excellent.
Might want to seek out HOFer Rick Barry (career FT% .893) while he’s at it.
nba.com/news/giannis-a… – 9:01 AM
So Giannis plans to get some tutoring from Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon (master of footwork and post moves) before the season? Excellent.
Might want to seek out HOFer Rick Barry (career FT% .893) while he’s at it.
nba.com/news/giannis-a… – 9:01 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Noah Lyles’ comments:
“I wanted to back him up so bad. He received so much backlash for saying the obvious. I think some people don’t understand it. Maybe it’s an arrogance thing.”
(1/2) – 4:18 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Noah Lyles’ comments:
“I wanted to back him up so bad. He received so much backlash for saying the obvious. I think some people don’t understand it. Maybe it’s an arrogance thing.”
(1/2) – 4:18 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
During the 2023 #FIBAWC, American athletics superstar Noah Lyles shared his opinion on whether NBA winners should be called “World Champions” 🤔
Giannis Antetokounmpo totally stands with him, explaining Germany is the only team that can do it now 🇩🇪
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1553… – 2:29 AM
During the 2023 #FIBAWC, American athletics superstar Noah Lyles shared his opinion on whether NBA winners should be called “World Champions” 🤔
Giannis Antetokounmpo totally stands with him, explaining Germany is the only team that can do it now 🇩🇪
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1553… – 2:29 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo agreed with Noah Lyles laughing at NBA champions calling themselves world champions 🗣️
Which side do you support? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8pHI0Hstl2 – 2:15 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo agreed with Noah Lyles laughing at NBA champions calling themselves world champions 🗣️
Which side do you support? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8pHI0Hstl2 – 2:15 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Back at it again with my guys 😃🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BKiaOUX8df – 8:45 PM
Back at it again with my guys 😃🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BKiaOUX8df – 8:45 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Evan Turner appears to call out Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀 pic.twitter.com/hi202uMFlU -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 13, 2023
Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo, in an appearance on the 48 Minutes podcast on Bleav, reiterated those intentions of his, as, simply put, he just wants to win. Now whether that happens with the Bucks or another team is a different question entirely. “I am a winner. I want to be a winner. Contracts, fame, status, comfort zone does not matter to me,” Antetokounmpo said, before literally pointing out that what truly matters to him is winning a championship. -via Clutch Points / September 13, 2023
NBA commenter Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently dropped a major bold prediction about the future of the Knicks’ franchise. “They’ll get one of those three guys, I guarantee,” said Simmons on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “Giannis [Antetokounmpo], [Joel] Embiid, or [Donovan] Mitchell will be on that team a year from now.” -via Clutch Points / September 13, 2023