Giannis Antetokounmpo on Noah Lyles' comments: 'I wanted to back him up so bad'

“I wanted to back him up so bad,” Antetokounmpo said. “He received so much backlash for saying the like obvious, but I think people don’t understand it. It’s like an arrogance thing. “You cannot say you are the world champ because you play in the best league in the world.”
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
During the 2023 #FIBAWC, American athletics superstar Noah Lyles shared his opinion on whether NBA winners should be called “World Champions” 🤔
Giannis Antetokounmpo totally stands with him, explaining Germany is the only team that can do it now 🇩🇪
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1553… – 2:29 AM
Back at it again with my guys 😃🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BKiaOUX8df – 8:45 PM
NBA top 100 player rankings: Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Giannis eye No. 1; LeBron James falls out of top 10
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 9:35 AM
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin is excited to work with Giannis Antetokounmpo: “We’re here to win” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:00 AM
Quietly grinding all summer 🐺 pic.twitter.com/15f7AnkyAs – 11:24 PM
“Giannis and I are on the same page. We have a great relationship thus far. He’s been pleasant to get to know and he wants to win and I want to win and it’s that simple.” – Bucks coach Adrian Griffin
Full story, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4852964/2023/0… – 5:20 PM
At @TheAthletic: As Adrian Griffin’s first Bucks season approaches, he and Giannis are ‘on same page’ theathletic.com/4852964/2023/0… – 5:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New #Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said he is ‘aligned’ with Giannis Antetokounmpo on championship expectations 🏆
had an update on roster health 🏥 & his excitement heading into his first training camp 📈
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 3:29 PM
NBA commenter Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently dropped a major bold prediction about the future of the Knicks’ franchise. “They’ll get one of those three guys, I guarantee,” said Simmons on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “Giannis [Antetokounmpo], [Joel] Embiid, or [Donovan] Mitchell will be on that team a year from now.” -via Clutch Points / September 13, 2023
Antetokounmpo discussed whether he considers himself African or European, having been born in Greece. “We grew up in a Nigerian household,” he said. “(But) sometimes the way I operate, it’s a little bit Greek, it’s a little bit European because I went to school, most of my friends are Greek and European. It’s a little bit of both.” Antetokounmpo said he may represent the Greece in international competition, “but at the end of the day everybody knows that I’m Nigerian.” He mentioned how he was able to go to Nigeria earlier this summer with his family. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / September 13, 2023
On an episode of the 48 Minutes podcast, Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed that he plans to take a trip to Houston to workout with Hakeem Olajuwon before the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. As expected, fans were very excited to hear the news, and rightfully so. Antetokounmpo has previously worked out with greats like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett, and Olajuwon may now be added to the list. -via Behind The Buck Pass / September 12, 2023