Giannis Antetokounmpo on Noah Lyles' comments: 'I wanted to back him up so bad'

On an episode of the 48 Minutes podcast, Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed that he plans to take a trip to Houston to workout with Hakeem Olajuwon before the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. As expected, fans were very excited to hear the news, and rightfully so. Antetokounmpo has previously worked out with greats like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett, and Olajuwon may now be added to the list. -via Behind The Buck Pass / September 12, 2023