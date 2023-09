Hawks weren't interested in including Kobe Bufkin in Pascal Siakam trade talks

Are you hearing anything about teams afraid of trading with the Raptors due to the fear of being fleeced? Or is that just a narrative that is being put out there by fans? — Varman N. Eric Koreen: No. The Raptors’ last two significant trades, both with the Spurs, were won by the Spurs, according to consensus. When there are reports about dealing with the Raptors’ front office, the usual comment is they are a hard group to pin down. Shams Charania’s latest report about talks centred on Siakam with the Atlanta Hawks square with that idea. Again, my opinion is that the Raptors are a patient — sometimes an overly patient — front office that prizes stability. Until they are absolutely sure they want to change paths, they aren’t making a significant move unless they think the value coming back would represent a decisive win in the transaction . -via The Athletic / August 10, 2023