Hawks weren't interested in including Kobe Bufkin in Pascal Siakam trade talks

While talks for Siakam centered around De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, and draft pick compensation never materialized, there was a young player the Hawks didn’t want to include that’s worth noting should the teams revisit trade discussions. The Hawks were unwilling to part with rookie guard Kobe Bufkin in trade talks for Siakam, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Reporting on a player the Hawks didn’t want to part with in Pascal Siakam trade talks, potential NBA expansion teams, Warriors free agent workouts, Wizards trade candidates, and more free agency updates on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 5:17 PM
Still, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was prepared to name him as an injury replacement, sources said. Harden just had to give assurances that he would show up and play in the game. Days went by without Harden’s answer. He was pouting. By the time Harden sent word that he would accept the invitation, Silver had moved on, naming Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as the replacement for an injured Durant. -via ESPN / September 6, 2023
The Raptors could offer Siakam a five-year supermax contract in free agency next summer if Siakam were to make All-NBA this coming season, which would start around $52.37 million and total about $307.23 million. That scenario is not in play now. As pointed out by our Mike Vorkonov, seeing Siakam’s salary broken down by percentage of the cap is helpful. Otherwise, we could say things like “A 33-year-old Siakam would be making $56.55 million for the Raptors” and not have the context to ask, wait, what exactly does that mean? -via The Athletic / August 16, 2023
Are you hearing anything about teams afraid of trading with the Raptors due to the fear of being fleeced? Or is that just a narrative that is being put out there by fans? — Varman N. Eric Koreen: No. The Raptors’ last two significant trades, both with the Spurs, were won by the Spurs, according to consensus. When there are reports about dealing with the Raptors’ front office, the usual comment is they are a hard group to pin down. Shams Charania’s latest report about talks centred on Siakam with the Atlanta Hawks square with that idea. Again, my opinion is that the Raptors are a patient — sometimes an overly patient — front office that prizes stability. Until they are absolutely sure they want to change paths, they aren’t making a significant move unless they think the value coming back would represent a decisive win in the transaction. -via The Athletic / August 10, 2023
