Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks: 'He is nothing more than a normal person who comes in and is very professional'

Donatas Urbonas: Dillon Brooks about playing for Canada NT: “It was so enjoyable. Obviously, the hate doesn’t stop & it keeps going. But just having my country, head coach, a GM, all these guys behind me, and trying to help me to succeed, having nothing to do with the politics, contracts, any of those things… It’s hard to battle against the world in a team. So it’s just a great feeling.” -via Twitter @Urbodo / September 10, 2023