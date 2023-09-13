Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks: 'He is nothing more than a normal person who comes in and is very professional'

Jordi Fernandez, however, had nothing but good words about the player. “[He’s] excellent. He is nothing more than a normal person who comes in and is very professional,” the coach said. “He takes good care of himself [and does] all the work to be 100% ready to play. His work in the gym, the things he does on his own – he is a superb professional.” “Inside the locker room, he connects with his teammates, everyone respects him. He is like the rest of the group, he is nothing out of this world. He is one of the best competitors I have ever seen, and on the entire court, not only defensively, where he has superpowers, but he’s shown offensively that he can not only score but also be efficient with the quality of the shots,” Fernandez explained.
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On Monday’s show @jshector mentioned Dillon Brooks crediting @noahbasketball with his 7-8 game from three against Team USA.
That led to @coachthorpe breaking down the importance of shooting arc.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3 pic.twitter.com/FuqfDxCzic – 12:52 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Lakers preview, FIBA fall-out, picking U.S. Olympic roster, Canada’s rise, SGA’s dominance, Dillon Brooks resurgence, Raps preview, Mavs thoughts–more w/ @espn_macmahon + @BlakeMurphyODC:
Spotify: spoti.fi/45OZavK
Apple: apple.co/488tvad – 10:04 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets GM Rafael Stone not surprised by Dillon Brooks’ World Cup performance for Canada, hopes it’s a preview of what to expect houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:17 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I was very critical of Dillon Brooks…but you want that guy on your team”
Despite last season, Dillon Brooks impressed @TheFrankIsola and @Mitch_Lawrence in the World Cup
@FIBA pic.twitter.com/PzvoAmtlmQ – 1:03 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
LeBron James after seeing Dillon Brooks drop 40 on Team USA at the World Cup pic.twitter.com/chqlNZQBg1 – 10:11 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Nikola Jovic continues to troll Dillon Brooks, wearing boxing gloves through the Serbian national team’s flight to Belgrade. #FIBAWC #KSS #HeatCultire
Photo: @SportalSrbija pic.twitter.com/nQW7jUF5gz – 3:48 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dillon Brooks may be a loose cannon, but he just sank the Americans with an all-time international performance
by @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/dillo… – 5:19 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Last URBONUS from Manila w/ @augis04 & @Ryxa41
– Serbia vs. Germany reactions
– What made Germany so special
– MVP Dillon Brooks
– Miserable USA vs. Canada
– Best FIBA tournament ever?
– Amazing Filipino experience
youtu.be/oLR5nj2AZAw?fe… – 3:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
And the Dillon Brooks sidebar is done.
I can see the finish line and there’s a bar stool just on the other side of it, beckoning
thestar.com/sports/basketb… – 1:35 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
After being mocked for his shot selection during Memphis’ playoff blunder, Dillon Brooks began sharpening his mechanics and his mind during Team Canada’s training camp.
Latest for @YahooSports, on The Villain becoming a national hero on Sunday:
sports.yahoo.com/fiba-world-cup… – 1:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dillon Brooks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having 17 assists and 2 turnovers between them… On top of DB making 7 3s
Just a defenseless American week – 11:50 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
⏰️Late start to long run this morning after staying up late watching Team USA loss to Canada in #FIBAWC bronze medal game.
Mikal Bridges unreal play to force OT, Dillon Brooks 39 points, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander difference.
👀 at 2024 Paris, get Steph Curry, go from there. pic.twitter.com/z5KGDdDBXn – 11:33 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
“We really wanted to play the U.S.,” Dillon Brooks said, “and we got our wish.”
They combined for the second-highest scoring game in World Cup history.
Latest for @YahooSports: Here’s hoping for many more.
sports.yahoo.com/fiba-world-cup… – 11:25 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Dillon Brooks made it primarily about what he did on the court at this World Cup and we saw the results, Sauga man can hoop. No comments dissing any of the teams or players before he played them. Amazing growth from a few months ago and Rockets fans should feel encouraged. – 11:19 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Canada beats USA in overtime to win bronze medal behind 39 from Dillon Brooks
nbcsports.com/nba/news/canad… – 9:56 AM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Canada wins first basketball medal in 87 years, Team USA’s defensive collapse is complete, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plays like a superstar & Dillon Brooks has game of his life in answer to haters: espn.com/olympics/baske… – 9:41 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“It’s just like Kobe Bryant … how he had to figure out how to create a ‘Black Mamba.'”
Dillon Brooks spoke on embracing his villain alter ego 😈
(via @FIBAWC) pic.twitter.com/PVmyGzgNBr – 9:06 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
How a superhero lin 2023 looks like… Dillon Brooks
#FIBAWC #canadabasketball #Rockets pic.twitter.com/586NJAMbWr – 8:53 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dillon Brooks WENT OFF to lead Canada to a bronze medal win over USA 😤
(🎥 @FIBAWC) pic.twitter.com/yd9cSleqV8 – 8:50 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dillon Brooks on his “villain” persona
“It’s like Kobe created Black Mamba”
#FIBAWC #WinForCanada
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1551… – 8:42 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Jordi Fernandez on Dillon Brooks:
“I’m really proud of Dillon. This is how it looks when they let Dillon Brooks play. And it’s just not about the defensive end. With Lu Dort, he’s the best perimeter in the World Cup. But he’s also extremely efficient offensively.” – 8:37 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dillon Brooks scored 39 points against Team USA, the most in the #FIBAWC medal-winning game history 🔥
How the boos turned into the MVP chants in the Phillippines:
basketnews.com/news-194509-di… – 8:29 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Dillon Brooks how joyful the success was with Team Canada at the FIBA World Cup, after everything he had been through last season.
“It’s joyful. Obviously, the hate doesn’t stop. It keeps going. We battled against the world.” #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/2uNGRfVrIG – 8:27 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Watching Dillon Brooks in Manila was an entertaining experience. There’s nothing quite like witnessing a player initially met with boos, ultimately earning MVP chants from the fans throughout the game, thanks to his exceptional performance.
My story: basketnews.com/news-194509-di… – 8:18 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Dillon Brooks on villain role: “It’s just a persona.”
Compared to Kobe’s Black Mamba persona. pic.twitter.com/FJZThVlzNp – 8:14 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Press Conference MVP Dillon Brooks with a message to the haters: “I appreciate you.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JCGlMD90th – 8:08 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
All-World Cup Team candidates
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Dillon Brooks
Dennis Schroeder
Moritz Wagner
Daniel Theis
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Nikola Milutinov
Luka Doncic
That should be it, right? – 8:03 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Dillon Brooks on playing freely and confidently for @CanBball after a tough season in Memphis on the internal politics that can cause problems in the NBA: “It’s hard to battle against the world and a team.” – 7:37 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
So Dillon Brooks scoring 39 is the most ever by a USA opponent in either the World Cup or Olympics breaking the mark of 38 set by Ricky Rubio at the Tokyo Olympics. Two of the most average to below average shooters and scorers turn themselves into the Splash Bros in intl play. – 7:36 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Dillon Brooks leaves the press conference podium to a round of applause. The things that happen … – 7:30 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Dillon Brooks on Noah shooting analytics at OVO helping with his shot:
“In Toronto they got this machine that helps you with your arc and I just had that number in my head every single time.” – 7:25 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’m waking up to see Dillon Brooks scored THIRTY-NINE points. That the USA forced OT when Mikal Bridges did a Luka vs the Knicks one better (also :04 vs :01) by rebounding his own missed FT dribbling to the RIGHT corner and making a 3ptr to for OT. And that Canada won 127-116. – 7:23 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
While the eyes are on Dillon Brooks, 🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserves some respect too 👊
31 PTS
12 AST
6 REB
11/20 FG
40 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/r3lBeNomts – 7:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The VILLAIN of Team USA 🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks made history 😯
39 PTS (most for a player in a medal-winning game in WC history) 🔥
12/18 FG
5 AST
42 EFF
MVP chants 🔊
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/G2lw6tXTx1 – 7:08 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dillon Brooks just enjoyed the moment after his 39-point game vs. Team USA and the bronze medal. #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets pic.twitter.com/pzgAQ5xvc8 – 7:07 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Dillon Brooks post game:
“It feels amazing, we knew we wanted to come out here and finish strong as a team, as a country and put smiles on our country’s faces and I feel like we did that today.” – 7:03 AM
Dillon Brooks post game:
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
While some of you were sleep, Dillon Brooks led Canada to a win against Team USA by doing some things he had never done in his six seasons with the Grizzlies.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 6:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Dirk Nowitzki is the only player in the last 18 years to score more points (47) in a single World Cup game today than Dillon Brooks (39) pic.twitter.com/j4LM7mAYXj – 6:50 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Anthojy Edwards about Dillon Brooks’ 39-point game.
He was clapping and said, “Kudos to Dillon Brooks.” #FIBAWC #USABMNT #USACAN @SportalgrG pic.twitter.com/CIZl4nxZfp – 6:48 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Canada 127 Team USA 118 F/OT
USA misses out on medal while Canada won its 1st medal ever in #FIBAWC in taking bronze.
CAN: Dillon Brooks 39 points.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31 points, 12 assists.
R.J. Barrett 23 points.
USA: Anthony Edwards 24 points. Mikal Bridges 19 points. pic.twitter.com/T6nfRSJgNy – 6:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Dirk Nowitzki is the only player in the last 18 years to score more points (42) in a single World Cup game today than Dillon Brooks (39) pic.twitter.com/vrGavieLns – 6:44 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dillon Brooks scored 39 points in Canada’s bronze-medal winning victory over Team USA.
His NBA career-high is 37 points. – 6:43 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
39 points for Dillon Brooks 🇨🇦, the most for a player in a medal-winning game in the FIBA World Cup history.
Opta Stats – 6:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Dillon Brooks just had the best scoring performance ever against Team USA with NBA players: 39 points.
Vindication. pic.twitter.com/kAQGZagsGx – 6:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dillon Brooks in the Bronze Medal game:
— More points than Anthony Edwards
— More rebounds than Josh Hart
— More assists than Jalen Brunson
— More threes than Mikal Bridges
Clutch. pic.twitter.com/rAIA7S2W7o – 6:40 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Canada wins bronze at @FIBAWC with a HUGE win over USA as SGA (31 & 12) puts a stamp on his superstardom and Dillon Brooks (39 pts!!) earns a whole helping of SFU to dish out to a lot of people. Incredible accomplishment, sets a new standard for next generation of @CanBball – 6:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dillon Brooks today:
39 PTS
4 REB
5 AST
12-18 FG
7-8 3P (!!)
Knocked off Team USA. pic.twitter.com/8QAlumsfq0 – 6:39 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Steve Kerr listening to Dillon Brooks get MVP chants as he loses a bronze medal game at the FIBA World Cup gotta be a career low point – 6:39 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Dillon #Brooks career-highs in the NBA:
37 PTS (vs Blazers on October 12, 2021)
6 3PTS made (vs Thunder on December 18, 2022)
Dillon Brooks tonight in the #FIBAWC 3rd place 🇨🇦🥉 win vs USA:
39 PTS (w/ 12/18 FGs)
7 3PTS made (7/8 3PTS)
#WinForCanada pic.twitter.com/R8Rl1qPdum – 6:38 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Dillon Brooks in Canada’s 127-118 overtime win over Team USA:
39 points
12/18 FG
7/8 3FG
4 rebounds
5 assists
2 blocks
Bronze medal. pic.twitter.com/tzVC3Kc25c – 6:38 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dillon Brooks vs. Team USA
39 points
12-18 FG
4 rebounds
5 assists
Canada won the first medal of their history at the FIBA World Cup. Brooks was sensational. #FIBAWC #Canada #Rockets pic.twitter.com/C8SxgpbJMk – 6:38 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Dillon Brooks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the first pair of teammates to each have 30+ points in the same FIBA World Cup game since 1990.
Panagiotis Giannakis and Fanis Christodoulou each had a 30-point game for Greece against Spain. – 6:32 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Dillon Brooks, with 37 points against the US, has just tied his NBA career high for points in a game – 6:28 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dillon Brooks has 36 points.
I repeat, Dillon Brooks has 36 points. – 6:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
3-pointers in regulation:
7 — Dillon Brooks
5 — Team USA starters pic.twitter.com/Rue69rQ0wT – 6:19 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Canada up four with 4.2 seconds left.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander jumper.
Dillon Brooks FTs. #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/DBxM2pfM18 – 6:17 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dillon Brooks on his way to knock out Team USA 🇨🇦🥉 pic.twitter.com/i3SV7JK57R – 6:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Things you never thought will hear:
MVP chants for Dillon Brooks in Manila 😳
#FIBAWC #WinForAll – 6:13 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dillon Brooks’ 7th 3-pointer (more than he’s hit in any NBA game) puts Canada back up by 1. US regains the lead on an Edwards bucket. Brooks ties the game at the line. 1 minute left. – 6:12 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
WHO WILL STOP DILLON BROOKS? 😳
26 PTS
9/11 FG
6/6 3PT 🎯
31 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/CICE4J5vla – 5:38 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Canada needs to clone Dillon Brooks and stick him on Jalen Brunson. Dort can’t do anything with him – 5:37 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Dillon Brooks is 6/6 from three early into the 3Q vs. Team USA (26 PTS). Six made 3-pointers is also his NBA career-high. – 5:33 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been Canada’s MVP in this tournament, to little surprise. But, honestly, Dillon Brooks isn’t far behind. Given the discourse surrounding him and the end of his Grizzlies tenure coming in, who would’ve thought? – 5:32 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
What a game for Dillon Brooks! He looks unstoppable!
5/5 from beyond the arc in first half against USA!
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/JLEWPT6AtW – 5:26 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks ignites the net with flawless three-pointers 🔥
#FIBAWC #WinForAll
pic.twitter.com/oD8xyhFJ0L – 5:21 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇨🇦 Dillon Brooks, the Canadian hero and the USA villain 😤
After the first-half:
21 PTS
7/9 FG
5/5 3PT 🔥
3 REB
23 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/hW39RDYo7Z – 5:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dillon Brooks ON FIRE with 21 points, as Canada leads 58-56 at halftime in a #FIBAWC bronze medal game against USA! #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/9456PGojF2 – 5:15 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best scoring mark EVER against Team USA in major FIBA tournaments: 43 points.
Dillon Brooks at halftime: 21 points. – 5:15 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Team Canada owns a 58-56 lead going into intermission.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 11 points, 5 assists, 1 rebounds
Lu Dort – 8 points, 2-4 from 3.
DILLON BROOKS – 21, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 5-5 from 3. – 5:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dillon Brooks, the Canadian hero tonight 🇨🇦🌟
21 PTS
7/9 FG
5/5 3 PT 🔥
3 REB
23 EFF
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/LyovPl8KKw – 5:14 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dillon Brooks has 21 points on 7/9 FG in the first half against Team USA. Canada leads Team USA, 58-56, at the half. – 5:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Nearly highlight lob dunk by Anthony Edwards followed up by Walker Kessler for Team USA.
Canada up four as Dillon Brooks answers with two 3s late in 1st half. Brooks with 21 points. #FIBAWC2023 pic.twitter.com/n0SmUEGt9u – 5:11 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Dillon Brooks has 21 points and 5/5 threes in the first half against Team USA. – 5:11 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dillon Brooks from 3-point range in the tournament: 18-for-31. He’s 5-for-5 today and has 21 points on 9 shots in 18 minutes in this first half. – 5:11 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has looked really improved as a playmaker throughout FIBA, and that was a dime to Dillon Brooks for 3. Lu Dort sinks one off an SGA asset next. – 4:34 AM
Dillon Brooks ???? is the Best Defensive Player of #FIBAWC -via Twitter @Sportando / September 10, 2023
Marc Stein: Germany holds off Serbia, goes undefeated and wins the @FIBAWC for the first time with a true team approach. Canada beats the United States for the bronze to cap the Summer of Dillon Brooks, who had 39 points in the third-place game. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / September 10, 2023
Donatas Urbonas: Dillon Brooks about playing for Canada NT: “It was so enjoyable. Obviously, the hate doesn’t stop & it keeps going. But just having my country, head coach, a GM, all these guys behind me, and trying to help me to succeed, having nothing to do with the politics, contracts, any of those things… It’s hard to battle against the world in a team. So it’s just a great feeling.” -via Twitter @Urbodo / September 10, 2023