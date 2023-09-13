Lamar Stevens drawing interest from Celtics, Timberwolves, Rockets, and Heat

More on this storyline
Ian Begley: The Celtics recently had free agent Glen Robinson III in for a workout as they look to add to their roster, per league sources. Boston will also work out Louis King (per HoopsHype) & TJ Warren & Lamar Stevens (per The Athletic) this week. Boston has at least 2 open roster spots. -via Twitter @IanBegley / August 24, 2023
The Athletic: The Celtics are meeting with forwards T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens for a potential roster spot, sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/nIImbrkiLs -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / August 22, 2023
Michael Scotto: The San Antonio Spurs are waiving Lamar Stevens, league sources told @hoopshype. His $1.93 million salary would’ve fully guaranteed if he remained on the roster past today. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 17, 2023
