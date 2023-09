LeBron James and Kevin Durant among players who qualify for exception to new rest policy

A decade ago, the federal Biogenesis investigation — dubbed “Operation Strikeout” by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents — led to the conviction of clinic mastermind Tony Bosch, a self-described biochemist, and seven associates. For Major League Baseball, the scandal ensnared Alex Rodriguez, Nelson Cruz and Ryan Braun, the top names among 21 players who would end up suspended and, at least temporarily, disgraced. But what has not been publicly known until now — found in more than 1,400 pages of unredacted federal investigative documents obtained by ESPN — are the names of other athletes and figures, from world champion boxers and wrestlers to fitness gurus, entertainers and even law enforcement officials, who surfaced during the investigation of the largest doping operation in U.S. sports history. Among them are former WWE star Paul “The Big Show” Wight; former boxing champion Shannon Briggs; one of the most well-known trainers of prominent athletes in David Alexander; and Ernest “Randy” Mims, a longtime friend and business manager of LeBron James . -via ESPN / September 13, 2023