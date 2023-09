Myles Turner thought he was headed to Orlando in the draft

Turner, now 27 years old, had high hopes of being selected by the Magic with the fifth overall pick. His agent had conveyed the positive feedback he received from the Magic, leading Turner to believe he was headed to Orlando. However, the draft night took an unexpected twist. “I thought I was going number 5 to Orlando. My agent said ‘We’re going number 5 to Orlando, this is it, you had a great workout there, they’re excited about you.’ I was ‘All right, cool.’ I’m at the table in the greenroom… ‘With the number 5 pick, the Orlando Magic select Mario Hezonja.’ I’m like, ‘Who the f*ck is this?’” Turner said on Run Your Race podcast Source: TalkBasket