Myles Turner thought he was headed to Orlando in the draft

Turner, now 27 years old, had high hopes of being selected by the Magic with the fifth overall pick. His agent had conveyed the positive feedback he received from the Magic, leading Turner to believe he was headed to Orlando. However, the draft night took an unexpected twist. “I thought I was going number 5 to Orlando. My agent said ‘We’re going number 5 to Orlando, this is it, you had a great workout there, they’re excited about you.’ I was ‘All right, cool.’ I’m at the table in the greenroom… ‘With the number 5 pick, the Orlando Magic select Mario Hezonja.’ I’m like, ‘Who the f*ck is this?’” Turner said on Run Your Race podcast.
Source: TalkBasket
Source: TalkBasket
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Last month, this fan made artwork of Myles Turner entirely out of Rubik’s Cubes 😳 Today, he got the chance to gift the portrait to Myles Turner himself 🙌 (via @thecollegecuber / IG) pic.twitter.com/SKxAa5sTy3 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 12, 2023
Turner joined hosts Alex Golden and Michael Facci on the Setting The Pace podcast, and he discussed his desire to improve his efficiency in the coming season. Last year, his 65.1% true shooting percentage ranked 16th in the entire NBA. But the veteran center thinks he can be better. “Working on multiple things. Obviously, still improving my shot. Get my numbers up there. I really strive to be like a 50/40/90 guy,” Turner said when asked about what he is working on in the offseason. “I think it’s possible… a lofty goal at that, but something I know I’m capable of doing.” -via Sports Illustrated / September 3, 2023