Rockets looking to trade Kevin Porter, targeting player to contribute immediately

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Rockets working to trade Kevin Porter Jr. along with draft compensation in wake of charges of felony assault and strangulation due to alleged attack on girlfriend, per sources.
Details at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4861233/2023/0… – 7:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Silver: Allegations against Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. ‘horrific,’ but NBA probe may take time houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:18 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Silver on Kevin Porter Jr. (continued): “We have a bit of time to decide whether it would be appropriate for him to go to training camp or not.” – 3:38 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Adam Silver on Kevin Porter Jr: “Yes the allegations here are horrific. No question about it. I don’t know anything more than the actual facts other than reading those allegations.”
Silver says because the NBA is not in-season, they can afford to take their time and investigate. – 3:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
On Kevin Porter Jr., Adam Silver calls the allegations “horrific.” Silver says the NBA will follow the collectively bargained domestic violence policy. Says the league and team will decide “whether it will be appropriate for [Porter] to go to training camp or not.” – 3:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On Kevin Porter Jr., Adam Silver says, “the allegations are horrific but I don’t know anything more.” Silver says this coming before season starts, NBA has more time to gather information. – 3:33 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
This column from @sportsreiter gets at the heart of the Kevin Porter Jr. issue: We all saw something like this coming. And the Rockets, rather than step in, protected themselves: cbssports.com/nba/news/sadly… – 12:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“These are really disturbing allegations”
Houston Rockets beat writer, Jonathan Feigen, joined NBA Today to talk about the future of Kevin Porter Jr.
@JumpShot8 | @SamMitchellNBA | @Jonathan_Feigen pic.twitter.com/f8KkdCZfdV – 10:40 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Sadly, the allegations against Kevin Porter Jr. aren’t shocking. Why didn’t more help didn’t come sooner?
by @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/sadly… – 7:57 PM
Those sources say the Rockets have contacted multiple teams offering draft compensation as incentive to receive Porter, who has the 2023-24 season guaranteed for $15.9 million in Year 1 of a four-year, $82.5 million deal. In deal scenarios using Porter’s contract, the Rockets would be using his salary to target a player under contract who can play immediately and help the team, league sources said. The Rockets are keeping all options open with the future of Porter, a league source said. -via The Athletic / September 13, 2023
Jonathan Feigen: Adam Silver, at the Board of Governors press conference, on Kevin Porter Jr. “The allegations here are horrific.” Adam Silver indicated the NBA could move more slowly in the Kevin Porter case because “we’re not in season.” -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / September 13, 2023
Jackson Gatlin: They were out at a club apparently and there was a disagreement I guess with the DJ in the club and KPJ took the laptop of said DJ and smashed it on the floor. Just completely destroyed it and started tearing the place up and the Rockets, they immediately got him out of there. -via YouTube / September 13, 2023