Khris Middleton on Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'There’s never been a struggle about who is No. 1 and 2 between us”

“There’s never been a struggle about who is (No.) 1 and 2 between us,” Middleton said. “As we got older the respect that was formed and bonded between those intense practices, then as time goes on, we realized none of this matters. We had our battles in practice now our job is to go out and win. So, whoever is 1..2..3,4,5, that doesn’t matter…. As long as we win, everything is taken care of itself, everybody gets paid, everybody is happy, and everybody gets to go wherever they wanna go. That’s just the way we learned.”
Source: Basketball Network
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Antetokounmpo says again if there is a better chance to win ring elsewhere he will take it
nbcsports.com/nba/news/antet… – 7:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis leads the Bucks in all-time
— Points
— Assists
— Blocks
— Playoff points
— Playoff assists
— Playoff blocks
— Playoff wins
— 30-point playoff games
— 40-point playoff games
— 50-point playoff games
Freak. pic.twitter.com/9kiTQp3uxC – 4:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
NBA Today is live w/ @JumpShot8 & @SamMitchellNBA
🎙️ Adam Silver speaks with the media
🗓️ New rules against resting 💫 players
🦌 Giannis agrees with Noah Lyles pic.twitter.com/TVJpH7ee9K – 4:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner. … If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien I have to take that better situation.”
Giannis on his future with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/XzucRXtmOv – 3:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to win MVP and DPOY in the same season:
Giannis
Hakeem
Jordan
Who is most likely to join the list next? pic.twitter.com/Om1IM0zkbZ – 2:19 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Giannis backing up Noah Lyles 👀🍿
Should NBA champions be considered world champions?
(via 48 Minutes Podcast) pic.twitter.com/exrQ5MFSYe – 1:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most seasons with 100+ steals and 100+ blocks by an active player:
4 — Andre Drummond
2 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
2 — Draymond Green
2 — Anthony Davis
2 — Nerlens Noel
The only active players to do it more than once. pic.twitter.com/uudwQnlWG0 – 1:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Noah Lyles’ side in world champion debate: ‘So much backlash for saying the obvious’
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 12:36 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo puts an end to the whole ‘World Champs’ debate.
“I think some people don’t understand it. Maybe it’s an arrogance thing. In soccer, which is way bigger than the NBA the UCL champions don’t say they’re world champions.”
(📹: 48 minutes podcast) pic.twitter.com/6IVQfAJQTJ – 11:51 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I was born in Greece, I represent the Greek national team, but at the end of the day everybody knows I’m Nigerian.”
(📹: 48 minutes podcast) pic.twitter.com/UrpNr46bcw – 11:41 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Giannis Antetokounmpo strongly reiterates that his future in Milwaukee is conditional nydailynews.com/2023/09/13/gia… – 11:11 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
I know it’s getting old, but I don’t get how Americans still don’t understand what Noah Lyles said.
They don’t get the point behind the statement. It was about time an NBA superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo stood up for him.
The NBA is a domestic league. Not a global league. – 10:52 AM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
So Giannis plans to get some tutoring from Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon (master of footwork and post moves) before the season? Excellent.
Might want to seek out HOFer Rick Barry (career FT% .893) while he’s at it.
nba.com/news/giannis-a… – 9:01 AM
Clutch Points: Bucks star Khris Middleton pulled up to watch Carlos Alcaraz take on Alexander Zverev in the US Open quarterfinal 🎾🏀 pic.twitter.com/zscdHslK6e -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 7, 2023
The Lakers and the Knicks are already being mentioned as franchises presumed to interest Antetokounmpo down the road if he does decide to move on from Milwaukee, which just made a slew of moves (re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and replacing Mike Budenholzer as coach with Adrian Griffin) to try to appease its face of the franchise. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 28, 2023
To my knowledge, the Dallas Mavericks were said to be seriously in the mix for Brooks’ services. Milwaukee was also keeping close tabs on the situation on the off chance Khris Middleton took his talents elsewhere. -via The Athletic / July 17, 2023
“Everybody wants to be ‘The Guy’ but sometimes it’s okay not being the guy like I have no problem not being the guy. Like some nights are going to be my night, he (Giannis) has no problem with that… as long as we win I’m happy I’m good. But kinda like what Paul said like if you realize you wanna win, you have to sacrifice something,” Middleton added. “So, I think we’ve all had this mindset that at some point we have to sacrifice something within our game, within ourselves to be on a winning team and luckily it happened organically with us.” -via Basketball Network / September 14, 2023
Jim Paschke: One of the hosts on today’s much talked about 48 Minutes podcast with Giannis is former Bucks staffer Ross Geiger. He was Giannis’ first roommate in Milwaukee and taught him how to drive a car. -via Twitter @Paschketball / September 14, 2023