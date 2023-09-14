Rockets actively engaged with multiple teams on Kevin Porter Jr. trade

Shams Charania: The Rockets are actively engaged with multiple teams on a Kevin Porter Jr. trade, incentivizing a deal with several draft picks, sources say. Explaining the reasoning behind all of it on @Stadium
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Rockets are actively engaged with multiple teams on a Kevin Porter Jr. trade, incentivizing a deal with several draft picks, sources say.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rockets attempting to move Kevin Porter jr
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rockets reportedly looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr. following arrest. There is no way another team is trading for him right now.
Rockets reportedly looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr. following arrest. There is no way another team is trading for him right now.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rockets looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr. following domestic violence allegations, per report
Rockets looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr. following domestic violence allegations, per report
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Rockets working to trade Kevin Porter Jr. along with draft compensation in wake of charges of felony assault and strangulation due to alleged attack on girlfriend, per sources.
Rockets working to trade Kevin Porter Jr. along with draft compensation in wake of charges of felony assault and strangulation due to alleged attack on girlfriend, per sources.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Silver: Allegations against Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. 'horrific,' but NBA probe may take time
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Silver on Kevin Porter Jr. (continued): "We have a bit of time to decide whether it would be appropriate for him to go to training camp or not."
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Adam Silver on Kevin Porter Jr: “Yes the allegations here are horrific. No question about it. I don’t know anything more than the actual facts other than reading those allegations.”
Silver says because the NBA is not in-season, they can afford to take their time and investigate.
Adam Silver on Kevin Porter Jr: “Yes the allegations here are horrific. No question about it. I don’t know anything more than the actual facts other than reading those allegations.”
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
On Kevin Porter Jr., Adam Silver calls the allegations "horrific." Silver says the NBA will follow the collectively bargained domestic violence policy. Says the league and team will decide "whether it will be appropriate for [Porter] to go to training camp or not."
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On Kevin Porter Jr., Adam Silver says, "the allegations are horrific but I don't know anything more." Silver says this coming before season starts, NBA has more time to gather information.
The Houston Rockets are working to trade guard Kevin Porter Jr. in the wake of his charges of felony assault and strangulation due to an alleged attack on his girlfriend, league sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / September 13, 2023
Those sources say the Rockets have contacted multiple teams offering draft compensation as incentive to receive Porter, who has the 2023-24 season guaranteed for $15.9 million in Year 1 of a four-year, $82.5 million deal. In deal scenarios using Porter’s contract, the Rockets would be using his salary to target a player under contract who can play immediately and help the team, league sources said. The Rockets are keeping all options open with the future of Porter, a league source said. -via The Athletic / September 13, 2023
Jonathan Feigen: Adam Silver, at the Board of Governors press conference, on Kevin Porter Jr. “The allegations here are horrific.” Adam Silver indicated the NBA could move more slowly in the Kevin Porter case because “we’re not in season.” -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / September 13, 2023