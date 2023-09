Rockets actively engaged with multiple teams on Kevin Porter Jr. trade

Those sources say the Rockets have contacted multiple teams offering draft compensation as incentive to receive Porter, who has the 2023-24 season guaranteed for $15.9 million in Year 1 of a four-year, $82.5 million deal. In deal scenarios using Porter’s contract, the Rockets would be using his salary to target a player under contract who can play immediately and help the team, league sources said. The Rockets are keeping all options open with the future of Porter, a league source said. -via The Athletic / September 13, 2023