Tyler Herro or Josh Richardson could be primary ball handler for Heat?

Though several accomplished veteran point guards are available in free agency, the Heat hasn’t been actively pursuing one, according to a source. Kyle Lowry is the only natural point guard on the Heat’s roster, but a person familiar with the team’s thinking said he won’t be surprised if the Heat opts for Tyler Herro or even Josh Richardson as a starting primary ball handler if it’s unable to acquire Lillard before the season opener. Lowry could continue to come off the bench in that scenario.
Source: Miami Herald
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler turned 34 today. Kevin Love turned 35 last week. Kyle Lowry is 37. (Damian Lillard is 33.) Josh Richardson turns 30 tomorrow. Can anyone say: Win now? – 9:01 AM
Numerical assignments tend to be an afterthought when it comes to NBA training camps. But for the Heat, No. 0 remains available, the number that now-and-again Heat wing Josh Richardson previously wore. A look at a certain zero-sum Dame game. sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/12/hea… – 12:19 PM
More on this storyline
“We made some nice additions, we feel,” Spoelstra said to ESPN in his first public comments since exit interview day in June.“ Josh Richardson, getting another family member back into our program. Thomas Bryant, we’ve been a big fan of his. And Jaquez as our draft pick. We’re excited. He’s a guy you can plug and play right now. He’s a little bit older and he has a great deal of experience. So we’re adding those guys to our mix and bringing everybody back. Tyler [Herro] is healthy, Jimmy [Butler] and Bam [Adebayo], that’s a great core. So we’re excited about it.” -via Miami Herald / August 18, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: Josh Richardson connects with Andre Drummond at the Miami Pro League 🌴 pic.twitter.com/GX2gI9WxFK -via Twitter @Balldontlie / August 9, 2023
Miami Pro League: Confirmed players for tonight include: Bam Adebayo, John Wall, Dennis Smith Jr, Haywood Highsmith, Andre Drummond , Josh Richardson, Wendell Moore -via Twitter / August 9, 2023
Bobby Marks on Blazers: ‘I think if you’re Portland, you have to come to a realization like, you know what? Herro, the two young players and draft picks is going to be better than what you will get. On July 1st? that’s probably a sea-level offer. But you know, come closer to the start of camp like that’s going to be as good, and are you willing to hold on to Damian Lillard into the season for a guy who has missed a ton of games? -via Apple Podcasts / September 6, 2023
Clutch Points: Tyler Herro was in the gym with Jayson Tatum and Zach LaVine today 🔥 (via @raf_tyler / IG) pic.twitter.com/l1oZ35XlYN -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 1, 2023
Marc J. Spears: “I think (Lillard) ends up in Miami… I don’t understand the Tyler Herro hate. He’s a hell of a shooter. Why wouldn’t you want Tyler Herro? Maybe that’s coach speak or something. I don’t know. I don’t get it.” -via Apple Podcasts / August 31, 2023