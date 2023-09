Tyler Herro or Josh Richardson could be primary ball handler for Heat?

Bobby Marks on Blazers: ‘I think if you’re Portland, you have to come to a realization like, you know what? Herro, the two young players and draft picks is going to be better than what you will get. On July 1st? that’s probably a sea-level offer. But you know, come closer to the start of camp like that’s going to be as good, and are you willing to hold on to Damian Lillard into the season for a guy who has missed a ton of games? -via Apple Podcasts / September 6, 2023