Anthony Edwards on Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns: 'I love them. I wouldn’t trade neither one of them'

Edwards was, quite inappropriately, asked by a European reporter which of his teammates would he rather trade: Towns or Rudy Gobert. At first, Edwards merely looked off the ridiculous query. Then, when he was done being questioned about something entirely reasonable, Edwards actually paused, turning back to the disrespectful media member and strongly declared: “Neither one, man. I like all my teammates. I love them. They my brothers. I wouldn’t trade neither one of them.”
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
A little notebook for @YahooSports from the ground at the FIBA World Cup, starring Bogdan Bogdanovic, Anthony Edwards and the breakout performance of Artūrs Žagars
sports.yahoo.com/six-takeaways-…
🎧 New Tampering Pod w/ @sam_amick and @JonKrawczynski
— Austin Reaves’ Team USA experience and defense
— Where do the Lakers rank in the West?
— FIBA World Cup + 2024 Olympics
— Anthony Edwards’ growth
🍎Apple: apple.co/3jpVA3i
pic.twitter.com/xibODIucSF
Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as an executive producer of the short documentary film “Forgiving Johnny,” which delves into how digitization can impact the criminal justice system and help those caught in it. Here’s the trailer: youtu.be/Fq1cVhjI0Ww?si…
pic.twitter.com/DfQIGSqKR0
Top American-born scorers at the 2023 World Cup
Jordan Clarkson: 26.0 ppg 🇵🇭
Karl-Anthony Towns: 24.4 ppg 🇩🇴
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: 23.6 ppg 🇯🇴
Josh Hawkinson: 21.0 ppg 🇯🇵
Carlik Jones: 20.4 ppg 🇸🇸
Tremont Waters: 20.0 ppg 🇵🇷
Anthony Edwards: 18.9 ppg 🇺🇸
Just an FYI. – 1:33 PM
Chris Finch: Obviously, the Rudy-Kyle incident isn’t something we openly condone. But you and I both know these things happen all the time in practices. … Now, what happened there was the height of the pressure. Game 82. We got to make it to secure the best possible Play-In position at that point in time. The two of our most competitive guys, Kyle and Rudy, two of our best guys at holding their teammates accountable, just happened to try and do it to each other. Kyle was asking for Rudy to do something, Rudy felt he was doing it. Some unfortunate language was exchanged, and then he lost his cool. -via zonecoverage.com / September 8, 2023
Chris Finch: I tried not to overreact to it. We had a game to go out and win at the moment. By 10:00 pm that night, everything had been resolved. The players had all patched it up. Rudy was sent home, and Kyle was talked to. They had talked to each other. Mike Conley, who’s an unbelievable leader, was instrumental. Tim Connelly took a quick swift decision that we’re going to suspend Rudy moving forward. Our team didn’t like that; our players wanted Rudy back. They didn’t think it was worth a suspension, but we had to do it. By noon the next day, there was a lot of momentum. It’s all gone. It’s fine. Let’s move on. We got other things to do. -via zonecoverage.com / September 8, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Karl-Anthony Towns is the executive producer of a new short film, “Forgiving Johnny”, that examines how a public defender used a new digital record system in Los Angeles County to help defend a client with developmental disabilities facing 20 years in prison. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / September 12, 2023
Chris Finch: This lineup we have now first starts with KAT. He made, has to make, and continues to make the most sacrifices. Not many All-NBA players are asked to make sacrifices. So, all credit to him. He has a tremendous willingness to continue to make it work. -via zonecoverage.com / September 8, 2023
The clear hurdle standing before Anthony Edwards, though, has always been the former No. 1 pick’s development into a winning basketball player. While it’s clear Edwards has the ability to spark an explosive scoring burst at any moment, there were conversations among Team USA coaches and players about Edwards finding the balance of when to shoot and when to distribute. It’s the same tug and pull Timberwolves officials have been talking about with Edwards dating back to December, when he was lifting Minnesota out of a hole left by Karl-Anthony Towns’ lingering calf injury. Still, throughout the World Cup, it seemed for every highlight dunk, for every breathtaking step-back 3, Edwards was also prone to throwing the ball away, traveling or lurching into an ill-advised fadeaway. -via Yahoo! Sports / September 13, 2023
Anthony Edwards with 24 points was the top scorer of the US, Austin Reaves added 23 and Mikal Bridges who sent the game to overtime with an improbable play scored 19. -via EuroHoops.net / September 10, 2023