Dwight Howard, Warriors to meet next week

Shams Charania: Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard will meet with the Golden State Warriors next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and now the 2020 Lakers championship center will visit with Warriors officials soon.
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Source:Dwight Howard will arrive in the Bay on Monday. He will workout on Tuesday & Wednesday. Also has meetings with Kerr & Dunleavy.
Steve is most interested in Dwight’s mindset, acceptance of a role, and desire to be a good vet for the young guys. Meetings will be important. – 1:32 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dwight Howard will meet with the Warriors next week, per @ShamsCharania.
The team has been exploring signing a veteran big man. pic.twitter.com/ezyvAfcjNr – 1:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard will meet with the Golden State Warriors next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and now the 2020 Lakers championship center will visit with Warriors officials soon. – 1:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 3:
Michael Jordan
Dwight Howard
Sidney Moncrief
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/3AtekDQSNz – 12:18 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Dwight wants to join LeBron on Team USA for the Olympics… or else.
(via @DwightHoward / IG) pic.twitter.com/z1FAVIHiyz – 9:51 AM
Anthony Slater: Warriors have brought in a ton of veteran bigs for workouts the last several weeks. Dwight Howard is highest upside candidate on the non-guaranteed flyer front. Will depend on his mindset in meetings with team’s decision makers/veterans. He’s a real option. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / September 15, 2023
Clutch Points: “I like what I see 💪🏾but don’t leave ya boy out🤔 …if ya leave me out I’m playing with Taiwan and I’m dropping 85 😅#nba #basketball #legends” Dwight Howard gives LeBron James an ultimatum if he’s left off of Team USA ahead of next year’s Olympics in Paris 😂 (via… pic.twitter.com/QAAOg81Mla -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / September 13, 2023
Dwight Howard: “Missing Taiwan like crazy! 🇹🇼✈️ Having traveled the world, every place I’ve been has stolen a piece of my heart. The love I’ve received while exploring has been absolutely unparalleled. Nothing compares to it! Sending a massive shoutout to my incredible Asian family, friends,and fans. Love you all! ❤️ #TravelLove #AsianFamily” pic.twitter.com/UsaLqEqRYr -via Twitter @DwightHoward / September 10, 2023