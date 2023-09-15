Kevin Porter asking Manhattan DA Office to drop assault charges

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Thoughts on why it should be hands off for Heat with Kevin Porter Jr., even with picks and potential cap relief attached. sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/15/ask… – 7:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Kevin Porter Jr.’s career in Houston appears over, but how and when the NBA and the Rockets move remains unclear houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:23 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If Rockets call on Kevin Porter Jr., should Heat even engage? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/09/15/ask… Plus: Lillard as Lowry; A not-so-super team? – 9:05 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Rockets are actively engaged with multiple teams on a Kevin Porter Jr. trade, incentivizing a deal with several draft picks, sources say. Explaining the reasoning behind all of it on @Stadium: pic.twitter.com/yWB7pSRMjw – 2:59 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rockets attempting to move Kevin Porter jr sportando.basketball/en/rockets-att… – 2:25 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rockets reportedly looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr. following arrest. There is no way another team is trading for him right now.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 8:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Rockets looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr. following domestic violence allegations, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/rocke… – 7:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Rockets working to trade Kevin Porter Jr. along with draft compensation in wake of charges of felony assault and strangulation due to alleged attack on girlfriend, per sources.
Details at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4861233/2023/0… – 7:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Silver: Allegations against Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. ‘horrific,’ but NBA probe may take time houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:18 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Silver on Kevin Porter Jr. (continued): “We have a bit of time to decide whether it would be appropriate for him to go to training camp or not.” – 3:38 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Adam Silver on Kevin Porter Jr: “Yes the allegations here are horrific. No question about it. I don’t know anything more than the actual facts other than reading those allegations.”
Silver says because the NBA is not in-season, they can afford to take their time and investigate. – 3:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
On Kevin Porter Jr., Adam Silver calls the allegations “horrific.” Silver says the NBA will follow the collectively bargained domestic violence policy. Says the league and team will decide “whether it will be appropriate for [Porter] to go to training camp or not.” – 3:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On Kevin Porter Jr., Adam Silver says, “the allegations are horrific but I don’t know anything more.” Silver says this coming before season starts, NBA has more time to gather information. – 3:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Silver, at the Board of Governors press conference, on Kevin Porter Jr. “The allegations here are horrific.” – 3:32 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
This column from @sportsreiter gets at the heart of the Kevin Porter Jr. issue: We all saw something like this coming. And the Rockets, rather than step in, protected themselves: cbssports.com/nba/news/sadly… – 12:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“These are really disturbing allegations”
Houston Rockets beat writer, Jonathan Feigen, joined NBA Today to talk about the future of Kevin Porter Jr.
@JumpShot8 | @SamMitchellNBA | @Jonathan_Feigen pic.twitter.com/f8KkdCZfdV – 10:40 AM
More on this storyline
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. is accused of attacking girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick in a New York City hotel room earlier this week, but her attorney told Fox News Digital the allegations aren’t accurate. “Statements that were attributed to her were not her words,” said Gondrezick’s lawyer, Robert Hantman, referring to a criminal complaint. “She says he didn’t strike her repeatedly. He’s a big guy. If he hit her repeatedly, she’d have a broken jaw.” -via FOXnews.com / September 15, 2023
But Gondrezick, a former WNBA player, actually has a congenital defect that was mistaken for a cracked vertebra, according to a source and information reviewed by Fox News Digital. “This was a condition she was born with that had little effect on her and was not a result of fresh trauma,” said forensic pathologist Michael Baden, who reviewed the information. -via FOXnews.com / September 15, 2023
In the aftermath of felony assault and strangulation charges being filed against Houston Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. in New York, the national president of the National Organization for Women (NOW) issued a statement about the alleged incident between Porter and longtime girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick. -via Rockets Wire / September 15, 2023