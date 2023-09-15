Lakers sign Jarred Vanderbilt to an extension

Dave McMenamin: Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Vanderbilt has agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension a couple of weeks before training camp opens, sources told ESPN. There is a player option on the fourth year. “Vando” was an instrumental piece in LAL’s turnaround last season
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
StatMuse @statmuse
Jarred Vanderbilt last season:
7.9 PPG
7.5 RPG
1.1 SPG
54.8 FG%
Four more years as a Laker. pic.twitter.com/n2qYyQ85X6 – 9:44 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bobby Marks: Strong deal for both sides. Jarred Vanderbilt could have been an unrestricted free agent next offseason and was likely looking at offers in the $12M range. Contract starts slightly below the projected $12.9M non-tax midlevel. Because of the 6 month rule, the Lakers cannot trade Vanderbilt during the regular season. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 15, 2023
Los Angeles Lakers forward and former Houston-area McDonald’s All-American Jarred Vanderbilt held his 3rd annual Backpack Giveaway over the weekend, helping local students gear up for school. -via Click 2 Houston / August 24, 2023
Lakers Nation: WATCH: @Trevor_Lane was joined by @jovanbuha to discuss Austin Reaves’ growth with Team USA, a potential extension for Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and the Lakers’ last roster spot, plus much more! -via Twitter @LakersNation / August 12, 2023