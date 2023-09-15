Usman Garuba signs with Golden State

Shams Charania: Free agent center Usman Garuba has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. The former Rockets first-round pick is coming off averaging 8.2 points and 4 rebounds for Spain in the FIBA World Cup.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Usman Garuba is joining the Golden State Warriors on a two-way contract #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 1:27 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Unicaja Malaga sports director Juanma Rodriguez disclosed that he did an inquiry into the status of Usman Garuba & Serge Ibaka.
However, his findings weren’t encouraging. That’s why he has turned his attention to players from a specific country 👀
basketnews.com/news-194659-ma… – 3:54 AM
Dalton Johnson: Usman Garuba told @hoopshype in May of 2022 that Draymond Green is the player he studies the most: “He makes everything easier for the Warriors.” -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / September 15, 2023
Usman Garuba left Real Madrid in 2021 when the Houston Rockets selected him as the 23rd overall pick in the NBA Draft. Now, two years later, the 21-year-old center is on the brink of returning to the Spanish capital, according to Carlos Sánchez Blas. -via EuroHoops.net / September 8, 2023
The Eurobasket 2022 MVP Willy Hernangomez with 22 points led the charge, his brother Juancho Hernangomez added 11 points, Usman Garuba got 12 and they led a solid team effort, as it usually happens with the Spaniards. -via EuroHoops.net / August 26, 2023